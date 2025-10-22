Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reckitt Q3 India revenue hit by GST changes despite Dettol and Durex growth

Reckitt Q3 India revenue hit by GST changes despite Dettol and Durex growth

Reckitt operates in the Indian market with power brands, which include Lysol, Vanish, Strepsils, Veet, Dettol, Harpic, and Durex

Reckitt Benckiser Group, Dettol, Vanish
"We continued to drive encouraging sell-out performance in India, whilst LFL net revenue growth (low single digit) was impacted by the GST regime change in September. This resulted in a shift of trade orders to Q4," said Reckitt. Photographer: Holl
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British FMCG major Reckitt on Wednesday said implementation of new GST slabs in India impacted its net revenue growth in the September quarter.

However, the company reported volume-led growth in its germ protection brand Dettol in markets, including India, which helped it grow by double digits in the quarter.

Besides, in the Intimate Wellness category, its brand Durex continued to gain market share in India, Reckitt said in its earnings statement.

"We continued to drive encouraging sell-out performance in India, whilst LFL net revenue growth (low single digit) was impacted by the GST regime change in September. This resulted in a shift of trade orders to Q4," said Reckitt.

However, this short-term disruption, Reckitt said, its "like-for-like (LFL) net revenue growth in India remains high single digit through 2025 YTD.

Reckitt operates in the Indian market with power brands, which include Lysol, Vanish, Strepsils, Veet, Dettol, Harpic, and Durex.

Leading FMCG makers in India reported disruptions in trade channels in September due to the implementation of new GST slabs, which reduced prices and had a transitory impact on their quarterly revenue, along with a moderation in their operating profits.

The makers have tried to absorb the transitory impact of disruption in trade channels on account of GST reforms, though some of them expect the impact to drag on even in the month of October.

On September 4, the Indian government announced the Next-Generation (GST 2.0) reforms, lowering duties on most daily essentials, including food and personal care products, keeping in a lower slab of 5 per cent.

In the September quarter, Reckitt's total group net revenue was 3,611 million British Pounds, with a 7 per cent growth on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. Its volume growth was at 4.2 per cent.

In the emerging market, Reckitt's net revenue was at 1,080 million British Pounds, up 15.5 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer Kris Licht said: "We returned to growth in Developed Markets against a challenging consumer landscape and continued to deliver outsized growth in Emerging Markets. With our sharpened operating structure, we are executing our plan and progressing our strategic objectives to be a world-class consumer health and hygiene company. We are pleased with our performance and we are confident in delivering our full year 2025 guidance.

Over the outlook for 2025, Reckitt said, "We maintain expectations of Group LFL net revenue growth of +3 per cent to +4 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Q2 early-bird results show an uptick in corporate revenue, earnings growth

UltraTech Cement Q2 profit jumps 75%; unveils ₹10,255-cr expansion plan

Licious reports 16% revenue growth at ₹795 cr in FY25; losses narrow 45%

IDFC First Bank Q2 profit rises 76% on lower provisions; NIM narrows

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

Topics :Company NewsQ3 resultsDettolGST

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story