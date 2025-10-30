Swiggy trims sequential loss to ₹1,092 cr on back of Instamart growth

Indian food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy reported a second-quarter loss that narrowed sequentially as strong growth in its quick commerce arm, Instamart, partly offset the impact of still-high investments in the business.

The company report consolidated loss of 10.92 billion Indian rupees ($124.24 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared to 11.97 billion rupees in the first quarter.

However, the loss was wider than the year-ago quarter's 6.26 billion rupees.

India's quick commerce industry, which promises to deliver everything from milk to mobile phones in minutes, has ignited an investment frenzy as it grows at a blistering pace.