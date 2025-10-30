ITC Q2 results: PAT rises 5.4% to ₹5,180 crore on higher cigarette demand

Indian consumer goods major ITC posted a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales volumes in its core cigarette business and sustained rural demand.

The maker of 'Sunfeast' biscuits and 'Gold Flake' cigarettes reported a 5.4% rise in standalone profit of 51.80 billion rupees ($589.34 million) for the quarter ended September 30. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50.71 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"While rural demand continued to demonstrate resilience, urban consumption witnessed uptick" the company said in a statement.

Revenue from ITC's cigarettes business, its largest segment, grew nearly 6.8%, driven by differentiated and premium offerings.