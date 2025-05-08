IIFCL FY25 results: Net profit soars 39% to record of ₹2,165 crore

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) on Thursday reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,165 crore for the fiscal ended in March 2025 on account of improvement in core income.

The state-owned infrastructure finance company had earned a net profit of Rs 1,552 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company recorded its all-time high performance, for the fifth year in a row with record Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2,776 crore, recording a growth of 37 per cent over the previous year's PBT of Rs 2,029 crore, IIFCL managing director PR Jaishankar said while announcing annual financial numbers.

The net profit rose by 39 per cent to Rs 2,165 crore in 2024-25 compared to Rs 1,552 crore in 2023-24, and a 42-time increase over 2019-2020, he said.

The company continued to add value as its net worth rose by 15 per cent to Rs 16,395 crore in FY'25 from Rs 14,266 crore in the preceding fiscal, thereby increasing capacity for IIFCL to lend more to infrastructure projects with higher exposure limits.

During the year, he said, the company posted record performance with the highest-ever sanctions and disbursements at Rs 51,124 crore and Rs 28,501 crore, respectively.

Also Read

The cumulative sanctions and disbursements stood at Rs 3.06 lakh crore and Rs 1.56 lakh crore, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

To fund business growth, he said the company plans to raise over Rs 30,000 crore during the current financial year.

Regarding asset quality, Jaishankar said IIFCL has brought down gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.11 per cent from 1.61 per cent a year ago. The net NPA of the company too declined to 0.35 per cent from 0.46 per cent in the year-ago period.

The proportion of IIFCL's assets externally rated A' and above increased to 93 per cent as of March 31, 2025, up from 88 per cent as of March 2024 and 43 per cent in March 2020, indicating continuous improvement in the quality of company's assets, he said.

IIFCL's Capital to Risk-weighted Assets (CRAR) stood at 23.44 per cent, much above the regulatory norms, as of March 31, 2025, Jaishankar said.

The company recorded 37 per cent in its standalone portfolio to Rs 69,904 crore in FY'25 from Rs 51,017 crore in the previous year.

To boost the availability of longer-tenor debt finance for infrastructure projects, IIFCL ventured into investment in Infrastructure Bonds and InvITs in FY'22, he said, adding that the company has recorded a substantial increase in the investments in Bonds and InvITs with Rs 29,102 crore and Rs 14,220 crore respectively, till March 31, 2025.