IKEA India revenue rises 6% to ₹1,860 crore in FY25 on furniture demand

IKEA India saw its revenue increase 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,860 crore in FY25 as it recorded 110 million customers across channels.

The Swedish furniture retailer said its earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation (excluding fixed costs) improved by 12 per cent during the fiscal. Furniture led the way for growth in FY25, it said in a release.

“Our share of online sales grew by 34 per cent, and our entry into the North market through online and new-format stores across Delhi and Bangalore has been truly rewarding. IKEA for Business contributed 19 per cent to total sales, growing 20 per cent year-on-year, while food continued to be both a strong visitation and revenue driver at around 10 per cent,” Murali Iyer, chief financial officer, IKEA India, said in the release.

Which categories and products drove IKEA’s growth in FY25? IKEA’s BRIMNES Day Bed saw demand rise by 131 per cent compared to the previous financial year, while the BILLY Bookcase recorded 153 per cent higher demand than FY24. Everyday essentials also saw robust growth — OFTAST plates (366,000 units sold), OFTAST bowls (307,000 units sold), and VARIERA drawer mats (340,000 units sold) were among the top sellers by volume, the company said. How is IKEA positioning itself for India’s growing home market? “The home furnishing market in India is projected to reach $48 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7 per cent, and we are truly inspired by this potential. At IKEA, we see a long-term opportunity to contribute to this growth by making home furnishing more affordable, accessible, and sustainable for the many people. As we continue to invest in our business and people, our goal is to turn profitable within the next two years, while building a solid foundation for a better everyday life for the many Indians,” said Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer, IKEA India.