Torrent Power Q2 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹724 cr, revenue up 9.8%

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹723.7 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a 50.5 per cent jump from ₹481.03 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations grew 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹7,876 crore, from ₹7,176 crore in Q2FY25. The company attributed the growth to a higher contribution from merchant power sales from its gas-based power plants and lower financial costs, which boosted total comprehensive income.

Torrent Power's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by 19 per cent to ₹1,584 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹1,332 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 20.1 per cent, up from 18.6 per cent in Q2FY25.