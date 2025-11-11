Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Torrent Power Q2 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹724 cr, revenue up 9.8%

Torrent Power Q2 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹724 cr, revenue up 9.8%

Torrent Power attributed the Q2 growth to a higher contribution from merchant power sales from its gas-based power plants and lower financial costs

power, electricity
Torrent Power
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹723.7 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a 50.5 per cent jump from ₹481.03 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Its revenue from operations grew 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹7,876 crore, from ₹7,176 crore in Q2FY25. The company attributed the growth to a higher contribution from merchant power sales from its gas-based power plants and lower financial costs, which boosted total comprehensive income.
 
Torrent Power's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by 19 per cent to ₹1,584 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹1,332 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 20.1 per cent, up from 18.6 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
Torrent Power also announced key developments during the September quarter, including the award of a major thermal power project and the launch of a green hydrogen initiative. The projects include:
 
A deal with the MP Power Management Company Limited for the long-term supply of power from a new 1,600 megawatt (MW) coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh.
 
The company also inaugurated Torrent Group’s first green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, developed jointly by Torrent Power and Torrent Gas. The facility has an annual production capacity of 72 tonnes per annum (TPA) and represents India’s largest hydrogen–natural gas blending project within the city gas distribution sector.

Torrent PowerQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

