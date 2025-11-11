Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Industries Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹242.5 crore

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Godrej Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹242.47 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), down 16 per cent from ₹287.62 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit fell around 31 per cent from ₹349.22 crore.
 
The firm’s revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to ₹5,032 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹4,805 crore from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, it increased 13 per cent from ₹4,459 crore.
 
Its total expenses rose 16 per cent Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the September quarter to ₹5,602 crore, while remaining rising 18 per cent on a sequential basis.
 
The firm's total segment revenue stood at ₹6,290 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹5,118 crore. 
Godrej Industries has presence in chemicals, estate management (real estate), finance & investments.
 
On business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) grew by 4 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal on the back of underlying volume growth of 3 per cent.
 
Godrej Agrovet's total income declined to ₹2,575 crore in the period under review, from ₹2,461 crore a year ago.
 
The revenue of the chemicals business rose to ₹1,059 crore from ₹819 crore.
 
Godrej Industries Q2 result highlights
 
Revenue: ₹5,032 crore
Profit: ₹242.5 crore
Earnings per share: ₹7.20 (basic) and ₹7.19 (diluted)
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

