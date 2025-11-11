Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Net profit increases 8% to ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Net profit increases 8% to ₹2,244 crore

The income from interest jumped 22 per cent to ₹10,785 crore in Q2 from ₹8,838 crore in the year-ago period

Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,244 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 8 per cent from ₹2,087 crore reported in Q2 FY25. However, the company’s profit fell around 20 per cent from ₹2,789 crore, sequentially.
 
The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated total income at ₹37,402 crore in Q2 from ₹33,703 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.
 
The income from interest jumped 22 per cent to ₹10,785 crore in Q2 from ₹8,838 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to ₹15.936 crore in Q2 from ₹13,252 crore in Q2FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to ₹1,552 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹1,649 crore in Q2FY25.
 
While its finance cost rose to ₹6,901 crore from ₹6,807 crore, the company said its claim ratio improved to 75.8 per cent in Q2 FY26 against 79.7 per cent in Q2 FY25 due to better claims experience.
 
Solvency ratio stood at 346 per cent as on 30 September 2025, as against the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 per cent, the company said.
 
Its stock closed 5.92 per cent lower at ₹1,992.90 per share on the NSE.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Power Q2 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹724 cr, revenue up 9.8%

Godrej Industries Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹242.5 crore

Bosch Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 3.4% at ₹554 cr, revenue grows 9%

Emcure Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹251 crore on strong sales

ONGC Q2FY26 results: Net profit down 18% at ₹9,848 cr on lower oil prices

Topics :Bajaj FinservQ2 results

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story