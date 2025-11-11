Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Net profit increases 8% to ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,244 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 8 per cent from ₹2,087 crore reported in Q2 FY25. However, the company’s profit fell around 20 per cent from ₹2,789 crore, sequentially.

The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated total income at ₹37,402 crore in Q2 from ₹33,703 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.

The income from interest jumped 22 per cent to ₹10,785 crore in Q2 from ₹8,838 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to ₹15.936 crore in Q2 from ₹13,252 crore in Q2FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to ₹1,552 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹1,649 crore in Q2FY25.