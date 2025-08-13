Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: PAT rises to 64% on strong delivery growth

Jubilant FoodWorks saw its net profit surge 64.4 per cent during the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26 at Rs 91.8 crore.

In the first quarter of the financial year, the company saw its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) go up 44.60 per cent to ₹459.7 crore. Sales Revenues of the company were up 17 per cent to ₹2,260.9 crore.

According to an investor presentation, Domino’s India revenue was up by 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong order growth of 17.3 per cent across all tiers and its like-for-like (LFL) rise of 11.6 per cent. This was on account of strong delivery LFL growth of 20.1 per cent.

It also said that its mature stores average daily sales came in at ₹85,396 for Domino’s India stores. The company added that delivery channel revenue was up by 24.6 per cent and dine-in channel revenue rose 2.5 per cent, mainly driven by lunch-hour meals. Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said in its results release, “We are pleased with the strong start to the year, marked by healthy top-line growth and disciplined profitability. This performance sets a solid foundation for what we believe will be a high-impact year. Our unwavering commitment to putting the customer first combined with sustained investments in technology, innovation, and operational excellence — continue to power our competitive edge and promote long-term value creation.”