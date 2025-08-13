Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: PAT rises to 64% on strong delivery growth

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: PAT rises to 64% on strong delivery growth

The company added that delivery channel revenue was up by 24.6 per cent and dine-in channel revenue rose 2.5 per cent, mainly driven by lunch-hour meals

q1 results, company quarter 1
It also said that its mature stores average daily sales came in at ₹85,396 for Domino’s India stores. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jubilant FoodWorks saw its net profit surge 64.4 per cent during the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26 at Rs 91.8 crore. 
 
In the first quarter of the financial year, the company saw its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) go up 44.60 per cent to ₹459.7 crore. Sales Revenues of the company were up 17 per cent to ₹2,260.9 crore. 
 
According to an investor presentation, Domino’s India revenue was up by 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong order growth of 17.3 per cent across all tiers and its like-for-like (LFL) rise of 11.6 per cent. This was on account of strong delivery LFL growth of 20.1 per cent. 
 
It also said that its mature stores average daily sales came in at ₹85,396 for Domino’s India stores. 
 
The company added that delivery channel revenue was up by 24.6 per cent and dine-in channel revenue rose 2.5 per cent, mainly driven by lunch-hour meals. 
 
Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said in its results release, “We are pleased with the strong start to the year, marked by healthy top-line growth and disciplined profitability. This performance sets a solid foundation for what we believe will be a high-impact year. Our unwavering commitment to putting the customer first combined with sustained investments in technology, innovation, and operational excellence — continue to power our competitive edge and promote long-term value creation.” 
 
Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), said in the results release that Q1 has been a stellar start, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead.
 
“We’ve accelerated menu innovation, significantly expanded the share of our own digital assets and made decisive strides towards achieving 20-minute delivery. In parallel, we continue to scale Popeyes with the ambition of making it India’s most-loved chicken brand. Our focus remains firmly on margin expansion, while maintaining strong cash flows from our Turkey business,” he added. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABFRL Q1 results: Net loss widens to ₹234 crore despite revenue rise

Brigade Enterprises Q1 results: PAT rises 79% to ₹150 cr, income up 20%

CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: Profit jumps 63% to ₹94 cr on strong sales

Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

Topics :Company ResultsJubilantQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story