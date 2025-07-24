Motilal Oswal Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹1,162 crore, revenue up 18%

The growth, company said, reflects "the strength and diversification of MOFSL’s Twin-Engine Growth Model (operating business as well as treasury investments), inspired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway." Total expenses stood at ₹1,338.56 crore, up 5 per cent from ₹1,274.56 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, expenses were 8.4 per cent higher than ₹1,235.21 crore in Q4 FY25. Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said, “Q1 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for us, delivering the highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,430 crore, with exceptional performance across all our businesses. Our asset management company (AMC) crossed ₹1.5 trillion assets under management (AUM), private wealth management business delivered its highest revenue ever, Housing Finance scaled ₹5,000 crore AUM, and Capital Markets delivered their best-ever quarter, driven by strong deal execution. These results reflect the depth of the group’s expertise across capital markets (retail to institutional) and the enormous opportunity arising from India’s accelerating financialisation of savings."

Motilal Oswal client base growth The firm also said that its total client base crossed 13.6 million (growth of 88 per cent on Y-o-Y); Assets under Advice (AUA) surpassed ₹6.5 trillion, driven by scale in Wealth management, Asset Management & Private wealth Management. Shares of Motilal Oswal were trading at ₹928.9 apiece on the BSE at 1.22 pm on Thursday. Motilal Oswal Q1 result highlights Revenue: ₹2,737.03 crore

Profit: ₹1,162.06 crore

Earnings per share: ₹19.39 (basic), ₹19.1 (diluted)