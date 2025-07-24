Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Motilal Oswal Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹1,162 crore, revenue up 18%

Motilal Oswal Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹1,162 crore, revenue up 18%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services returned to profit in Q1FY26, from a ₹64.77 cr loss in Q4FY25, driven by strong growth in asset management, private wealth management, and capital markets businesses

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The company's revenue from operations rose 18.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) at ₹2,737.03 crore and more than doubled sequentially, rising 129.9 per cent from ₹1,190.26 crore.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,162.06 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a 31.7 per cent increase over ₹881.89 crore in the same period last year.
 
The firm also swung back to profitability from a ₹64.77 crore loss in the previous quarter.
 
The performance was driven by strong growth across its asset management, private wealth management, and capital markets businesses, the company said in an exchange filing. 

Motilal Oswal Q1 revenue doubles sequentially

 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 18.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,737.03 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue more than doubled, up 129.9 per cent from ₹1,190.26 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The growth, company said, reflects "the strength and diversification of MOFSL’s Twin-Engine Growth Model (operating business as well as treasury investments), inspired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway."
 
Total expenses stood at ₹1,338.56 crore, up 5 per cent from ₹1,274.56 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, expenses were 8.4 per cent higher than ₹1,235.21 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said, “Q1 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for us, delivering the highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,430 crore, with exceptional performance across all our businesses. Our asset management company (AMC) crossed ₹1.5 trillion assets under management (AUM), private wealth management business delivered its highest revenue ever, Housing Finance scaled ₹5,000 crore AUM, and Capital Markets delivered their best-ever quarter, driven by strong deal execution. These results reflect the depth of the group’s expertise across capital markets (retail to institutional) and the enormous opportunity arising from India’s accelerating financialisation of savings."
 

Motilal Oswal client base growth

 
The firm also said that its total client base crossed 13.6 million (growth of 88 per cent on Y-o-Y); Assets under Advice (AUA) surpassed ₹6.5 trillion, driven by scale in Wealth management, Asset Management & Private wealth Management.
 
Shares of Motilal Oswal were trading at ₹928.9 apiece on the BSE at 1.22 pm on Thursday.
 

Motilal Oswal Q1 result highlights

  • Revenue: ₹2,737.03 crore
  • Profit: ₹1,162.06 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹19.39 (basic), ₹19.1 (diluted)
   

