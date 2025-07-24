Q1 results today: ACC, Nestle, Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Fin among 64 on July 24

ACC, Nestle India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Canara Bank and Adani Energy Solutions are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.
A host of other companies, including Aditya Birla Sun Life, Indian Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, V-Mart Retail, APL Apollo Tubes, Capital Small Finance Bank, and Coromandel International are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.
Nestle Q1 preview: Net profit may fall, but revenue to rise
Nestle India, the maker of KitKat and Maggi, is set to announce its financial results for the April–June quarter today. Brokerages expect the company’s performance to remain subdued due to inflationary pressures affecting its various product segments.
Analysts have also flagged a likely impact on earnings from a sharp rise in depreciation, driven by the commissioning of new capital expenditure. Additionally, a fall in other non-operating income is expected to weigh on the company’s bottom line.
As per estimates compiled by Business Standard, Nestlé’s net profit is projected to decline 5.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹731.85 crore, down from ₹775.9 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, this would reflect a steeper fall of 17.34 per cent compared to the ₹885.4 crore reported in Q4FY25.
Meanwhile, revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 5.45 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,076.4 crore, up from ₹4,814 crore in Q1FY25. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the topline is likely to contract by 7.8 per cent from ₹5,503.9 crore in the previous quarter.
Market highlights from July 23
The BSE Sensex climbed 539.83 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 82,726.64, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 159 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,219.9. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 gained 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 ended flat.
Market overview for July 24
Q1 earnings, India’s Flash Manufacturing PMI for July, Nifty F&O expiry, firm global cues, institutional flows, and primary market activity are likely to guide market sentiment today.
At 6:32 am, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 38 points lower at 25,290, hinting at a positive start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 24
1 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
2 ACC Ltd
3 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
4 Aether Industries Ltd
5 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
6 Amerise Biosciences Ltd
7 Amraworld Agrico Ltd
8 Anant Raj Ltd
9 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
10 Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
11 Axel Polymers Ltd
12 Bajaj Finance Ltd
13 Canara Bank
14 Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
15 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
16 Coromandel International Ltd
17 CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd
18 Cyient Ltd
19 eClerx Services Ltd
20 EFC (I) Ltd
21 eMudhra Ltd
22 Fervent Synergies Ltd
23 Gangotri Textiles Ltd
24 Hexaware Technologies Ltd
25 Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
26 Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
27 Indian Bank
28 Indoco Remedies Ltd
29 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd
30 KFin Technologies Ltd
31 Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
32 LT Foods Ltd
33 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
34 Mphasis Ltd
35 Nestle India Ltd
36 Omax Autos Ltd
37 Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
38 ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd
39 Panth Infinity Ltd
40 The Phoenix Mills Ltd
41 Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd
42 Music Broadcast Ltd
43 REC Ltd
44 RJ Shah & Company Ltd
45 Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
46 Saurashtra Cement Ltd
47 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
48 Shekhawati Industries Ltd
49 Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
50 Shreenath Investment Company Ltd
51 Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
52 Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
53 STEL Holdings Ltd
54 Supreme Industries Ltd
55 Suraj Ltd
56 Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
57 Tanla Platforms Ltd
58 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
59 Trident Ltd
60 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
61 Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
62 UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
63 Vanta Bioscience Ltd
64 V-Mart Retail Ltd