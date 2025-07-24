Q1 results today: ACC, Nestle, Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Fin among 64 on July 24

ACC, Nestle India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Canara Bank and Adani Energy Solutions are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.

A host of other companies, including Aditya Birla Sun Life, Indian Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, V-Mart Retail, APL Apollo Tubes, Capital Small Finance Bank, and Coromandel International are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Nestle Q1 preview: Net profit may fall, but revenue to rise

Nestle India, the maker of KitKat and Maggi, is set to announce its financial results for the April–June quarter today. Brokerages expect the company’s performance to remain subdued due to inflationary pressures affecting its various product segments.

Analysts have also flagged a likely impact on earnings from a sharp rise in depreciation, driven by the commissioning of new capital expenditure. Additionally, a fall in other non-operating income is expected to weigh on the company's bottom line. As per estimates compiled by Business Standard, Nestlé's net profit is projected to decline 5.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹731.85 crore, down from ₹775.9 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, this would reflect a steeper fall of 17.34 per cent compared to the ₹885.4 crore reported in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 5.45 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,076.4 crore, up from ₹4,814 crore in Q1FY25. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the topline is likely to contract by 7.8 per cent from ₹5,503.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Market highlights from July 23 Indian equities ended higher on Wednesday , supported by positive global cues and stock-specific action amid the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season. The BSE Sensex climbed 539.83 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 82,726.64, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 159 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,219.9. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 gained 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 ended flat. Market overview for July 24 Q1 earnings, India's Flash Manufacturing PMI for July, Nifty F&O expiry, firm global cues, institutional flows, and primary market activity are likely to guide market sentiment today.

At 6:32 am, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 38 points lower at 25,290, hinting at a positive start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.

