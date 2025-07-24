Bikaji Foods Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 1.3% to ₹58.5 cr, revenue up 14%

Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd has reported a 1.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.52 crore in the quarter ended in June 30, of this financial year.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Its revenue from operation was up 14.86 per cent to Rs 637.05 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 554.59 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Bikaji Foods in the June quarter were up 16.7 per cent to Rs 584.09 crore.