Indian Bank Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹3,108 crore, NPAs improve

State-run Indian Bank has posted an 11 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year to Rs 3,107.9 crore, compared to Rs 2,799.7 crore during the July–September quarter of 2024–25.

Total income, operating profit rise in Q2FY26

The bank’s total income during the period under review increased 7 per cent to Rs 19,271.09 crore from Rs 17,971.22 crore in Q2FY25. Operating profit improved 2.31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,837 crore in September 2025 from Rs 4,728 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII) also increased 5.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,551 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,194 crore in Q2FY25.

Asset quality strengthens further The bank’s asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) dipping 88 basis points to 2.6 per cent in September 2025 from 3.48 per cent in September 2024. Net NPA (NNPA) reduced 11 bps to 0.16 per cent during the period under review from 0.27 per cent in Q2FY25, said the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, Binod Kumar. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved 68 bps Y-o-Y to 98.28 per cent this quarter against 97.6 per cent in Q2 last year. The slippage ratio was contained at 0.79 per cent during the period, compared to 1.06 per cent in September 2024. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.31 per cent during the quarter.

Deposit base expands 12% year-on-year Total deposits increased 12.09 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,76,946 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,93,115 crore in September 2024. Current, savings, and CASA deposits grew 11.40 per cent, 6.59 per cent, and 7.23 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The domestic CASA ratio stood at 38.87 per cent as of September 2025, while the credit–deposit (CD) ratio stood at 79.84 per cent. Strong profitability and stable margins Return on assets (RoA) stood at 1.32 per cent, while return on equity (RoE) was 19.58 per cent in September 2025. Yield on advances (YoA) stood at 8.40 per cent. Cost of deposits improved 12 bps to 5.01 per cent from 5.13 per cent last year. Gross advances increased 12.65 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,20,324 crore in September 2025 from Rs 5,50,644 crore in September 2024.