Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Energy Exchange Q4 results: Net profit rises over 21% to Rs 117 cr

Indian Energy Exchange Q4 results: Net profit rises over 21% to Rs 117 cr

Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 657.36 crore from Rs 550.84 crore in 2023-24

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a rise of over 21 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.11 crore in March quarter of FY25 compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.68 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income in the reporting quarter rose to Rs 174.59 crore from Rs 149.28 in the same period year ago.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the consolidated net profit of the company rose to Rs 429.16 crore compared to Rs 350.78 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 657.36 crore from Rs 550.84 crore in 2023-24.

The board of directors has recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share having a face value of Re one each for the financial year ended March 2025.

Also Read

Tata Communications Q4 results: Profit up 15% on data services demand

Tata Consultancy Services announces Rs 45,612 crore total dividend for FY25

PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

KVS Balvatika lottery result 2025 out for all regions at kvsangathan.nic.in

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in. Here's how to check result

The board has fixed May 16, 2025 as the 'record date' to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of final dividend, it said.

The final dividend, if approved by the shareholder at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders.

According to a company statement, IEX logged the highest-ever quarterly traded electricity volume of 31.7 BU (billion units) in Q4 FY25, 18.1 per cent higher YoY (year on year).  As many as 68 lakh RECs (renewable energy certificates) were traded during Q4FY25, up 108 per cent. It was also the highest-ever RECs traded in a quarter  Standalone PAT (profit after tax) or net profit in Q4 FY25 increased 17.8 per cent to Rs 112 crore from Rs 95.1 crore in Q4FY24.

Similarly in fiscal year 2024-25, IEX logged the highest-ever traded electricity volume of 121 BUs, up 18.7 per cent YoY  IEX traded 178 lakh RECs during FY25, registering an increase of 136.3 per cent. It was the highest-ever RECs traded in a financial year.

For FY25, standalone PAT increased 21.4 per cent to Rs.414.6 crore from Rs 341.4 crore in FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit flat at ₹813 cr, net premium income down 5%

Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹7,118 crore, NII up 6%

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 5.2% to ₹885 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit rises 79% to ₹647.15 cr

SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 814 crore

Topics :ResultsQ4 ResultsIEXIndian Energy Exchange IEX

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story