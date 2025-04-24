Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 814 crore

SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 814 crore

SBI Life's net premium income fell about 5% to Rs 23,861 crore as single premiums dropped nearly 73% while first-year premiums rose about 7%

Q4, Q4 results
VNB margins contracted to 27.8% for the fiscal year from 28.1% a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's SBI Life Insurance Company posted flat year-on-year fourth-quarter profit on Thursday amid a slowdown in group insurance business. 
Profit rose 0.3% to Rs 814 crore ($95.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 810 crore a year earlier.
Analysts said heightened competition in the group insurance category has affected SBI Life's premiums earned in the segment.
Peers ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance reported a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by their group insurance offerings. 
SBI Life's net premium income fell about 5% to Rs 23,861 crore as single premiums dropped nearly 73% while first-year premiums rose about 7%. 
Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) sales, which is the total value of all single- and recurring-premium policies, rose 2% to 54.5 billion rupees, as per a Reuters calculation. 
Demand for market or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP) dropped as India's stock markets underwent a sharp correction. 
Market-linked insurance plans, which have a lower profit margin compared to term policies, accounted for 64% of SBI Life's overall product mix by individual APE during the fiscal year, compared with 60% in the previous fiscal year. 
VNB margins contracted to 27.8% for the fiscal year from 28.1% a year earlier. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACC Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 20% to ₹751 cr, revenue up 12.7%

Laurus Labs Q4 results: Net profit rises three-fold to Rs 234 crore

Persistent Systems Q4 results: Profit rises 25% to ₹396 cr on strong growth

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit jumps 87% to ₹713 crore

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Profit drops 6.5% to ₹873 crore, sales up 3.7%

Topics :SBI LifeQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story