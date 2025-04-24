SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 814 crore

India's SBI Life Insurance Company posted flat year-on-year fourth-quarter profit on Thursday amid a slowdown in group insurance business.

Profit rose 0.3% to Rs 814 crore ($95.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 810 crore a year earlier.

Analysts said heightened competition in the group insurance category has affected SBI Life's premiums earned in the segment.

Peers ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance reported a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by their group insurance offerings.

SBI Life's net premium income fell about 5% to Rs 23,861 crore as single premiums dropped nearly 73% while first-year premiums rose about 7%.

Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) sales, which is the total value of all single- and recurring-premium policies, rose 2% to 54.5 billion rupees, as per a Reuters calculation.

Demand for market or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP) dropped as India's stock markets underwent a sharp correction.

Market-linked insurance plans, which have a lower profit margin compared to term policies, accounted for 64% of SBI Life's overall product mix by individual APE during the fiscal year, compared with 60% in the previous fiscal year.