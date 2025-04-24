Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 5.2% to ₹885 crore

Nestle India on Thursday reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹885 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) amid rising volatility in commodities, in line with Bloomberg estimates. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majoron Thursday reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹885 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) amid rising volatility in commodities, in line with Bloomberg estimates.

Analysts at Bloomberg, who track standalone figures, had estimated a net profit of ₹885 crore for the quarter. The company had reported a net profit of ₹934 crore in the same period last year.

ALSO READ: Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit rises 79% to ₹647.15 cr The maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee, however, flagged volume growth in the fourth quarter. It reported a 4.5 per cent uptick in net sales to ₹5,503.9 crore from ₹5,267.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) stood at ₹1,397.4 crore, a 1.5 per cent rise from ₹1,376.8 crore in the year-ago period.

“This quarter, our domestic sales crossed the ₹5,235 crore mark, the highest ever in any quarter supported by improving volume growth,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said in an earnings release.

In the March quarter, the company witnessed double-digit growth in the beverages and confectionery categories.

Meanwhile, for the full year, the Cerelac maker posted a 3.7 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,314.5 crore from the same period last year, while Y-o-Y net sales rose 3.2 per cent to ₹20,201.5 crore.

Also Read

Powdered and liquid beverages emerged as the largest growth contributor in FY25, witnessing high double-digit growth. “Nescafe strengthened its leadership position by gaining market share and bringing more than 5.1 million households into the coffee category,” the company stated in a release.

Meanwhile, confectionery grew at a high single-digit pace both in value and volume, driven by KitKat – for which India is the second-largest market globally. The prepared dishes and cooking aids segment also posted mid-single-digit growth, with Maggi returning to volume growth.

Meanwhile, the company’s out-of-home business emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, delivering a “strong double-digit growth”. It further noted that e-commerce, propelled by the rapid expansion of quick commerce, contributed 8.5 per cent in FY25.

“Penetration, premiumisation and innovation combined with disciplined resource allocation have been key in driving growth. Since 2015, we have launched over 150 new products contributing 7 per cent of sales,” the release stated.

The company further added that it has strengthened its presence in the rural markets. “Our urban distribution touchpoints have increased to 27,730. We are present in approximately 208,500 villages,” the release stated.

In its commodity outlook, the company said prices of coffee continue to be firm, while cocoa prices remain high despite correction. “Prices continue to remain stable for edible oils. Milk prices have cyclically firmed up with the onset of summers,” it added.