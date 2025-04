Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹2,21,360.24 crore, down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,23,649.85 crore. At ₹2,19,522.35 crore reported in Q3, grew by 1 per cent.

Indian Oil FY25 result For the entire financial year 2024-25, India Oil reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,507.84 crore, a 68 per cent drop compared to ₹41,729.69 crore reported at the end of FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations for FY25 fell marginally by 2 per cent to ₹8,59,362.73 crore from ₹8,81,235.45 crore Y-o-Y. Consolidated total expenses also dropped 2 per cent to ₹8,49,411.46 crore from ₹8,29,332.15 crore. Indian Oil FY25 highlights Revenue from operations : ₹8,59,362.73 crore

: ₹8,59,362.73 crore On a standalone basis, Indian Oil reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹7,264.85 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter. The oil major’s revenue from operations stood at ₹217,725.44 crore during the quarter.

Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday reported a 58 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹8,123.64 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹5,148.87 crore reported during the same period last year.Indian Oil's fourth quarter consolidated net profit is nearly 300x what was reported in the last quarter. In Q3, the oil company reported ₹2,115.29 crore in net profit, which had been attributed to lower refining margins and rising expenses during the quarter.Meanwhile, total consolidated expenses in Q4 FY25 went down 2 per cent to ₹2,12,834.10 crore from ₹2,17,915.98 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, too, expenses fell nearly 3 per cent from ₹2,18,691.61 crore.