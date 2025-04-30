Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹2,21,360.24 crore, down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,23,649.85 crore. At ₹2,19,522.35 crore reported in Q3, grew by 1 per cent.

Indian Oil FY25 result

For the entire financial year 2024-25, India Oil reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,507.84 crore, a 68 per cent drop compared to ₹41,729.69 crore reported at the end of FY24.

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY25 fell marginally by 2 per cent to ₹8,59,362.73 crore from ₹8,81,235.45 crore Y-o-Y. Consolidated total expenses also dropped 2 per cent to ₹8,49,411.46 crore from ₹8,29,332.15 crore.

Indian Oil FY25 highlights

Revenue from operations : ₹8,59,362.73 crore

On a standalone basis, Indian Oil reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹7,264.85 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter. The oil major’s revenue from operations stood at ₹217,725.44 crore during the quarter.