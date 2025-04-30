Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday reported a 58 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹8,123.64 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹5,148.87 crore reported during the same period last year. Indian Oil's fourth quarter consolidated net profit is nearly 300x what was reported in the last quarter. In Q3, the oil company reported ₹2,115.29 crore in net profit, which had been attributed to lower refining margins and rising expenses during the quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹2,21,360.24 crore, down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,23,649.85 crore. At ₹2,19,522.35 crore reported in Q3, grew by 1 per cent.Meanwhile, total consolidated expenses in Q4 FY25 went down 2 per cent to ₹2,12,834.10 crore from ₹2,17,915.98 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, too, expenses fell nearly 3 per cent from ₹2,18,691.61 crore.
Indian Oil fourth quarter highlights
- Revenue from operations: ₹2,21,360.24 crore
- Net profit (attributed to owners): ₹8,123.64 crore
- Earnings per share (EPS): ₹5.90 (basic and diluted)
Indian Oil Q4 standalone result
On a standalone basis, Indian Oil reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹7,264.85 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter. The oil major’s revenue from operations stood at ₹217,725.44 crore during the quarter.
Indian Oil FY25 result
For the entire financial year 2024-25, India Oil reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,507.84 crore, a 68 per cent drop compared to ₹41,729.69 crore reported at the end of FY24.
Consolidated revenue from operations for FY25 fell marginally by 2 per cent to ₹8,59,362.73 crore from ₹8,81,235.45 crore Y-o-Y. Consolidated total expenses also dropped 2 per cent to ₹8,49,411.46 crore from ₹8,29,332.15 crore.
Indian Oil FY25 highlights
- Revenue from operations: ₹8,59,362.73 crore
-
Indian Oil Corporation Q4 result: Dividend declared
The board has recommended a 30 per cent final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, with payment to be made within 30 days of the declaration, and the record date to be announced later.
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation were up 1.3 per cent at ₹138.20 at 3 pm on the BSE, following the release of the company's quarterly report.