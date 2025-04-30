Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30
Q4 FY25 company results today: Varun Beverage, Jindal Steel & Power, and Federal Bank will be among 51 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on April 30Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Adani Power, Indian Oil Corporation, and Jindal Steel & Power will be among 51 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4)
of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, April 30.
These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Mining companies Vedanta and Moil will also be disclosing their fourth-quarter earnings today. Other major firms to release their performance reports for the Jan-Mar quarter include Crisil, Varun Beverage, and Federal Bank.
Market overview April 30
The Indian equity markets closed Tuesday's session on a slightly positive note, albeit in a lacklustre manner. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,288, gaining 70 points or 0.09 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,336, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent.
The market’s sentiment today is likely to be influenced by US President Donald Trump’s optimistic remarks on the progress of trade negotiations with India
, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, Trump’s executive order aimed at reducing tariffs on certain automotive imports could boost market momentum. Investors will also monitor global market movements, the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, and the actions of foreign institutional investors. Company earnings reports are expected to add further volatility.
As of 7:57 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,359, reflecting a slight gap of around 60 points below the Nifty's previous close.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 30
- Adani Power Ltd
- Aeroflex Industries Ltd
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd
- Bandhan Bank Ltd
- BEML Land Assets Ltd
- Coromandel International Ltd
- CRISIL Ltd
- Elantas Beck India Ltd
- Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Exide Industries Ltd
- The Federal Bank Ltd
- Forbes & Company Ltd
- Go Fashion (India) Ltd
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd
- Greaves Cotton Ltd
- Orient Green Power Company Ltd
- Indus Towers Ltd
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- Jagjanani Textiles Ltd
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
- JSW Infrastructure Ltd
- Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
- KSB Ltd
- L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
- LKP Securities Ltd
- MAS Financial Services Ltd
- MOIL Ltd
- Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
- The Phoenix Mills Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
- Quint Digital Ltd
- Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
- R.S. Software (India) Ltd
- Sagar Systech Ltd
- Satchmo Holdings Ltd
- Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd
- Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
- Skipper Ltd
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
- SRG Housing Finance Ltd
- Sundram Fasteners Ltd
- Swastika Investmart Ltd
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Varun Beverages Ltd
- Vedanta Ltd
- Ventura Textiles Ltd
- Vertext Securities Ltd
- Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd