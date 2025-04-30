Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30

Adani Power, Indian Oil Corporation, and Jindal Steel & Power will be among 51 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, April 30.

These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Mining companies Vedanta and Moil will also be disclosing their fourth-quarter earnings today. Other major firms to release their performance reports for the Jan-Mar quarter include Crisil, Varun Beverage, and Federal Bank.

Market overview April 30