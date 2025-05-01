Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared

Adani Enterprises Q4 FY25 result: The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per fully paid equity share for FY25, subject to approval

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Image: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises reported a 753 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,845 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹451 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
In the last quarter, the firm had seen a significant fall in net profit to ₹58 crore. This was attributed to underperformance in the company’s coal trading division.
 
For the fourth quarter, the company reported ₹26,966 crore in consolidated revenue from operations. This was 8 per cent less than ₹29,180 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, revenue grew 18 per cent from ₹22,848 crore. 

Adani Enterprises FY25 result

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit grew by 119 per cent at ₹7,099 crore, compared to ₹3,241 crore reported at the end of FY24. Revenue, meanwhile, grew marginally by 2 per cent at ₹97,895 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹96,421 crore. Expenses for the year also grew marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93,832 crore from ₹92,641 crore. 
 
 

Adani Enterprises Q4 result: Dividend declared

The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per fully paid equity share for the financial year 2024–25, subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
Market closed today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Shares of Adani Enterprises closed trading on Wednesday at ₹2,297.7 on the BSE. 
   

More From This Section

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports' profit jumps 48% in Q4FY25; cargo volume grows 8% to 118 mmt

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Adani Ports, Zomato, and Adani Enterprises on May 1

Q4, Q4 results

Indus Towers Q4 results: Profit dips 4% to ₹1,779 cr despite revenue growth

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Profit jumps 482% to ₹318 cr, revenue at ₹3,456 cr

Sundram Fasteners

Sundram Fasteners Q4 results: Net profit dips 7% to ₹124 cr, revenue up 4%

Topics : Adani Enterprise Ltd Adani Group Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon