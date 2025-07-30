Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Topics :Breaking News

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

