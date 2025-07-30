Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its profit after tax to ₹192.06 crore in the fourth quarter ended June 2025.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of ₹81.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) was marginally up by 0.56 per cent to ₹937.03 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at ₹931.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's PAT was "significantly up due to the impact of higher advertising investment in the base period," according to the earnings statement from PGHH, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio.