P&G Hygiene Q4 results: Profit up two-fold to ₹192 cr, revenue at ₹937 cr

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of ₹81.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week
Revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) was marginally up by 0.56 per cent to ₹937.03 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at ₹931.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its profit after tax to ₹192.06 crore in the fourth quarter ended June 2025.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of ₹81.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) was marginally up by 0.56 per cent to ₹937.03 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at ₹931.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's PAT was "significantly up due to the impact of higher advertising investment in the base period," according to the earnings statement from PGHH, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio.

PGHH's total expenses declined 17.75 per cent to ₹680.02 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, grew marginally to ₹944.72 crore during the quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd settled at ₹13,885 apiece on BSE, up 6.12 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

