Listed private sector life insurers see moderation in Ulip biz in Q1

Listed private sector life insurers witnessed a moderation in their unit-linked business growth in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), amid volatile equity markets. In the same period last year, these companies had aggressively pushed unit-linked products (ULIPs). However, following the implementation of new surrender value regulations, insurers have consciously reduced the share of ULIPs in their portfolios to protect margins, shifting focus towards non-participating products, which are more margin-accretive.

SBI Life Insurance, the largest private sector life insurer, reported a drop in the share of ULIPs to 57 per cent of their total Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) in Q1FY26, from 61 per cent in Q1FY25.

Similarly, for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the share of ULIPs in total APE dipped to 46.8 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 51.4 per cent in the same period last year. For HDFC Life, the share remained flat at 38 per cent compared to the same period last year. In an interview with Business Standard, Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life, said, “…the contribution of ULIPs has come down as per our strategy, and our focus on non-participating, participating, and protection products has improved. ALSO READ: SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth “We are not discouraging sales of ULIPs. There is a large segment of customers who are equity-oriented, and we do not want to deny them a good product. ULIPs have always been one of the strengths of SBI Life. But at the same time, we want to tap the customer segment looking for guaranteed returns and the protection segment as well,” he added.

SBI Life also witnessed an improvement in their Value of New Business (VNB) Margin to 27.4 per cent in Q1FY26 from 26.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, partially due to an improvement in product mix focused towards non-participating plans, away from ULIPs, and growth in the share of protection products. According to ICICI Pru’s management, the slowdown in ULIPs over this quarter is due to market volatility, which has impacted their direct business. On the other hand, the insurer witnessed a surge in the non-linked segment as customer preference shifted towards guaranteed products, given the volatility in equity markets. The share of the non-linked segment rose to 21.5 per cent in the quarter under review from 16.9 per cent.