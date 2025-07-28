Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

Adani Green Energy, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Gail (India), IndusInd Bank, NTPC Green Energy, Bajaj Healthcare, and Esaar India will be among 92 companies scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1)
of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.
A host of other companies, including BMW Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Piramal Pharma, Waaree Energies, and RailTel Corporation of India, are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 highlights
On Saturday, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 40 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹4,472.18 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, primarily due to a one-time gain of ₹3,013 crore recorded in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, reflecting its core banking operations, the bank’s net profit (excluding the previous year’s one-time gain) fell 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,282 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹3,520 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Asset quality weakened slightly, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) rising 6 basis points sequentially to 1.48 per cent, and net NPA increasing 3 basis points to 0.34 per cent.
Net interest income (NII) rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,259 crore, while other income grew 5 per cent to ₹3,080 crore during the quarter.
Cipla Q1 highlights
On Friday, Pharma major Cipla reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹1,297 crore for the June quarter of FY26, compared to ₹1,177 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,837 crore from ₹6,627 crore, driven by strong growth in the consumer healthcare and generics businesses. Sequentially, revenue was up 3.6 per cent, while net profit grew 6.2 per cent.
Market close highlights from July 25
The BSE Sensex declined 721 points, or 0.88 per cent, to close at 81,463.09, while the NSE Nifty50 shed 225 points, or 0.9 per cent, to settle at 24,837.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index dropped 1.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index fell 2.1 per cent.
Market overview for July 28
India’s June industrial and manufacturing output data, Q1 earnings, global market cues, institutional flows, and primary market trends are likely to guide the Sensex and Nifty today.
As of 6:33 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 19 points at 24,831, hinting at a flat-to-negative start for domestic equities.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 28
1. 20 Microns Ltd
2. Abirami Financial Services India Ltd
3. Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
4. Adani Green Energy Ltd
5. Aeroflex Industries Ltd
6. Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd
7. Agri- Tech (India) Ltd
8. Ajanta Pharma Ltd
9. Almondz Global Securities Ltd
10. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
11. Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
12. Arvind Fashions Ltd
13. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
14. Astec Lifesciences Ltd
15. Adani Total Gas Ltd
16. Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
17. Bharat Electronics Ltd
18. Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd
19. Bijoy Hans Ltd
20. BMW Industries Ltd
21. Bharat Parenterals Ltd
22. CarTrade Tech Ltd
23. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
24. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
25. Citizen Infoline Ltd
26. Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
27. Eco Recycling Ltd
28. Esaar India Ltd
29. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
30. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
31. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
32. Flair Writing Industries Ltd
33. Gail (India) Ltd
34. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
35. Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
36. Gravita India Ltd
37. Heera Ispat Ltd
38. IFB Agro Industries Ltd
39. IIFL Capital Services Ltd
40. Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd-$
41. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$
42. IndusInd Bank Ltd
43. JK Paper Ltd
44. Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
45. KEC International Ltd
46. Kinetic Engineering Ltd
47. LE Lavoir Ltd
48. Likhami Consulting Ltd
49. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
50. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
51. Markobenz Ventures Ltd
52. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
53. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
54. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
55. NACL Industries Ltd
56. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
57. National Fittings Ltd
58. Neetu Yoshi Ltd
59. NTPC Green Energy Ltd
60. Oasis Securities Ltd
61. Oswal Yarns Ltd
62. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
63. Piramal Pharma Ltd
64. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
65. Quess Corp Ltd
66. Radhe Developers India Ltd
67. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
68. Ramgopal Polytex Ltd
69. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
70. Macfos Ltd
71. Saianand Commercial Ltd
72. Sanghi Industries Ltd
73. Shankara Building Products Ltd
74. Snowman Logistics Ltd
75. Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
76. Source Industries (India) Ltd
77. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd
78. Surana Solar Ltd
79. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
80. Transport Corporation of India Ltd
81. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
82. Trident Lifeline Ltd
83. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
84. TRF Ltd-$
85. Triveni Glass Ltd-$
86. TTK Prestige Ltd
87. UPL Ltd
88. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
89. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
90. Waaree Energies Ltd
91. Xpro India Ltd
92. Zenotech Laboratories Ltd