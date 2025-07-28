Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

Adani Green Energy, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Gail (India), IndusInd Bank, NTPC Green Energy, Bajaj Healthcare, and Esaar India will be among 92 companies scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.

A host of other companies, including BMW Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Piramal Pharma, Waaree Energies, and RailTel Corporation of India, are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 highlights

On Saturday, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 40 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹4,472.18 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, primarily due to a one-time gain of ₹3,013 crore recorded in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, reflecting its core banking operations, the bank’s net profit (excluding the previous year’s one-time gain) fell 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,282 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹3,520 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated adj net profit up 1% at ₹4,472 crore in Q1 Asset quality weakened slightly, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) rising 6 basis points sequentially to 1.48 per cent, and net NPA increasing 3 basis points to 0.34 per cent. Net interest income (NII) rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,259 crore, while other income grew 5 per cent to ₹3,080 crore during the quarter. Cipla Q1 highlights ALSO READ: Cipla Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 10% at ₹1,298 cr, income rises 4% On Friday, Pharma major Cipla reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹1,297 crore for the June quarter of FY26, compared to ₹1,177 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,837 crore from ₹6,627 crore, driven by strong growth in the consumer healthcare and generics businesses. Sequentially, revenue was up 3.6 per cent, while net profit grew 6.2 per cent. Market close highlights from July 25 Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Friday , dragged down by a sell-off in Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and other index heavyweights. The BSE Sensex declined 721 points, or 0.88 per cent, to close at 81,463.09, while the NSE Nifty50 shed 225 points, or 0.9 per cent, to settle at 24,837.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index dropped 1.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index fell 2.1 per cent. Market overview for July 28 ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, July 28: TCS, SAIL, Shriram Finance, Aadhar Housing India’s June industrial and manufacturing output data, Q1 earnings, global market cues, institutional flows, and primary market trends are likely to guide the Sensex and Nifty today. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates As of 6:33 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 19 points at 24,831, hinting at a flat-to-negative start for domestic equities.

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 28 1. 20 Microns Ltd 2. Abirami Financial Services India Ltd 3. Archean Chemical Industries Ltd 4. Adani Green Energy Ltd 5. Aeroflex Industries Ltd 6. Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd 7. Agri- Tech (India) Ltd 8. Ajanta Pharma Ltd 9. Almondz Global Securities Ltd 10. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd 11. Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd 12. Arvind Fashions Ltd 13. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd 14. Astec Lifesciences Ltd 15. Adani Total Gas Ltd 16. Bajaj Healthcare Ltd 17. Bharat Electronics Ltd 18. Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd 19. Bijoy Hans Ltd

20. BMW Industries Ltd 21. Bharat Parenterals Ltd 22. CarTrade Tech Ltd 23. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd 24. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd 25. Citizen Infoline Ltd 26. Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd 27. Eco Recycling Ltd 28. Esaar India Ltd 29. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd 30. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd 31. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd 32. Flair Writing Industries Ltd 33. Gail (India) Ltd 34. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd 35. Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd 36. Gravita India Ltd 37. Heera Ispat Ltd 38. IFB Agro Industries Ltd 39. IIFL Capital Services Ltd 40. Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd-$

41. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$ 42. IndusInd Bank Ltd 43. JK Paper Ltd 44. Kapil Raj Finance Ltd 45. KEC International Ltd 46. Kinetic Engineering Ltd 47. LE Lavoir Ltd 48. Likhami Consulting Ltd 49. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd 50. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd 51. Markobenz Ventures Ltd 52. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd 53. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd 54. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd 55. NACL Industries Ltd 56. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd 57. National Fittings Ltd 58. Neetu Yoshi Ltd 59. NTPC Green Energy Ltd 60. Oasis Securities Ltd 61. Oswal Yarns Ltd 62. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

63. Piramal Pharma Ltd 64. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd 65. Quess Corp Ltd 66. Radhe Developers India Ltd 67. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd 68. Ramgopal Polytex Ltd 69. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd 70. Macfos Ltd 71. Saianand Commercial Ltd 72. Sanghi Industries Ltd 73. Shankara Building Products Ltd 74. Snowman Logistics Ltd 75. Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd 76. Source Industries (India) Ltd 77. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd 78. Surana Solar Ltd 79. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd 80. Transport Corporation of India Ltd 81. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd 82. Trident Lifeline Ltd 83. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 84. TRF Ltd-$