Gail Q1 FY26 result: Net profit falls 26% to ₹2,369 crore, revenue flat

Gail's total expenses for the quarter were up 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,965.71 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹31,392.82 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses declined 3 per cent from ₹33,983.26 crore in the previous quarter.

GAIL (India) on Monday reported a net profit of ₹2,369.20 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), down 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹3,182.93 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit was down 4.9 per cent from ₹2,491.76 crore in Q4 FY25.The company registered a marginal increase of 1.7 per cent in its revenue from operations, coming in at ₹35,428.81 crore from ₹34,821.89 crore in Q1 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, the revenue declined 3.1 per cent from ₹36,551.15 crore in the previous quarter.