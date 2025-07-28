Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gail Q1 FY26 result: Net profit falls 26% to ₹2,369 crore, revenue flat

Gail Q1 FY26 result: Net profit falls 26% to ₹2,369 crore, revenue flat

Gail Q1 FY26 result: Total expenses for the quarter were up 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,965.71 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹31,392.82 crore in the same period last year

GAIL
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GAIL (India) on Monday reported a net profit of ₹2,369.20 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), down 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹3,182.93 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit was down 4.9 per cent from ₹2,491.76 crore in Q4 FY25.  The company registered a marginal increase of 1.7 per cent in its revenue from operations, coming in at ₹35,428.81 crore from ₹34,821.89 crore in Q1 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, the revenue declined 3.1 per cent from ₹36,551.15 crore in the previous quarter. 
Gail's total expenses for the quarter were up 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,965.71 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹31,392.82 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses declined 3 per cent from ₹33,983.26 crore in the previous quarter.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Q1 profit drops 72% to ₹604 crore; NII falls to ₹4,640 crore

Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

Premium

Listed private life insurers see moderation in Ulip business in Q1

India's top IT services firms wrap up Q1 with single-digit topline growth

Topics :GAILGail (India)GAIL IndiaQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story