Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

The growth is primarily backed by greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 GW, deployment of advanced RE technologies, superior plant performance and deployment of new capacities in resource-rich sites

Adani Green Ltd
Adani Green’s operational capacity rose 45 per cent YoY to 15.8 GW, with 4.9 GW added over the past year
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Green Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹713 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹446 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the profit surged 210 per cent from ₹230 crore in Q4 FY25. 
 
The company's revenue from operations from power supply for Q1 FY26 rose to ₹3,312 crore, up 31 per cent YoY from ₹2,528 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company posted a 24.2 per cent increase in revenue compared to ₹2,666 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The growth is primarily backed by greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 gigawatt (GW), deployment of advanced renewable energy (RE) technologies, superior plant performance and deployment of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the company said in a BSE filing. 
 
Adani Green’s operational capacity rose 45 per cent YoY to 15.8 GW, with 4.9 GW added over the past year. Energy sales surged 42 per cent to 10,479 million units, surpassing the total annual sales recorded in FY22.
 
The energy firm's expenses increased 25.2 per cent for the quarter, coming in at ₹3,050 crore from ₹2,437 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, expenses were up 12.5 per cent from ₹2,711 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The company also said that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) from power supply rose 31 per cent YoY to ₹3,108 crore in Q1 FY26.
 
Shares of Adani Green closed 2.9 per cent up at ₹1,004.55 apiece on the BSE on Monday.
 

Adani Green Energy Q1 FY26 result highlights 

  • Revenue from operations: ₹3,312 crore
  • Profit: ₹713 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹4.26 (basic and diluted)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

Premium

Listed private life insurers see moderation in Ulip business in Q1

India's top IT services firms wrap up Q1 with single-digit topline growth

Lodha Developers Q1FY26 results: Profit grows 42% to Rs 674 crore

Shriram Finance Q1 results: PAT up 9% at ₹2,156 cr on healthy loan growth

Topics :Adani Green EnergyQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story