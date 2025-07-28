Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

Adani Green Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹713 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹446 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the profit surged 210 per cent from ₹230 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company's revenue from operations from power supply for Q1 FY26 rose to ₹3,312 crore, up 31 per cent YoY from ₹2,528 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company posted a 24.2 per cent increase in revenue compared to ₹2,666 crore in the previous quarter.

The growth is primarily backed by greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 gigawatt (GW), deployment of advanced renewable energy (RE) technologies, superior plant performance and deployment of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the company said in a BSE filing. Adani Green’s operational capacity rose 45 per cent YoY to 15.8 GW, with 4.9 GW added over the past year. Energy sales surged 42 per cent to 10,479 million units, surpassing the total annual sales recorded in FY22. The energy firm's expenses increased 25.2 per cent for the quarter, coming in at ₹3,050 crore from ₹2,437 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, expenses were up 12.5 per cent from ₹2,711 crore in Q4 FY25.