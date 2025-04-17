Infosys Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 11.7% to ₹7,033 crore

Infosys, India’s second-largest software exporter by revenue, gave a revenue growth guidance of 0 per cent to 3 per cent for FY26. The guidance clearly signals the stress in the macro environment due to tariff uncertainty.

Infosys missed its FY25 growth guidance. For the full year, Infosys had guided for a revenue growth of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent in constant currency for FY25. The company reported a revenue growth of 4.2 per cent.

The company reported a drop of 11.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its net profit at ₹7,033 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024–25 (FY25). It met the consensus Bloomberg estimates of around ₹6,695 crore. Sequentially, net profits were up 3.3 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter came at ₹40,925 crore, up 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y, below the consensus Bloomberg estimate of ₹42,116 crore. Sequentially, revenue was down 2 per cent.

The company maintained its operating margin guidance of 20–22 per cent for FY26.

“We have built a resilient organisation with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director. “Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients,” he added.

Infosys reported a steady total contract value (TCV) for the quarter at $2.6 billion. This was $2.5 billion in the preceding quarter. In Q2, the TCV was at $2.4 billion. However, this was lower than Q1 FY25 TCV of $4.1 billion.

The margin for the quarter came in at 21 per cent, an increase of 0.9 per cent Y-o-Y and a decline of 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

“FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5 per cent, which reflects our relentless focus on identifying opportunities for efficiency and executing Project Maximus with discipline, after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macro environment. We delivered the highest ever free cash flows in the history of the company in FY25,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer.

Headcount increased by 199 employees. Headcount at the end of Q4 FY25 was at 323,578. Attrition for the company also inched up to 14 per cent in Q4. This was up from 12.9 per cent in Q2.