Wipro Q4 result 2025: Net profit zooms 26% to ₹3,570 cr; dividend declared

Wipro Q4 FY25 result: The interim dividend of ₹6, declared by the Board in January will be considered as the final dividend for FY25

Wipro
Wipro(Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported a 25.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter (Q4) that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25) at ₹3,569.6 crore year-on-year. During the same period last year the company had declared a net profit of ₹2,834.6 crore. 
Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 1.3 per cent, totaling ₹22,504.2 crore, up from ₹22,208.3 crore during Q4 FY24.
 
Total expenses for the quarter remained largely unchanged at ₹18,978.6 crore, compared to ₹18,978.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. 
Commenting on the results, Chief Financial Office Aparna Iyer said, “For Q4, operating margins expanded by 110 basis points year-on-year, and for the full financial year, margins expanded by 90 basis points. Our focus on execution rigour has ensured steady margin expansion even in a softening revenue environment. We aim to maintain margins within a narrow band in the coming quarters. Our net income grew by 6.4 per cent sequentially in Q4 and 18.9 per cent for the full year. Cash flow remained robust in Q4, resulting in net operating cash flow generation of nearly $2 billion for FY25, which is 128.2 per cent of our net income.” 

Wipro financial performance overview Q4

 

Revenue: Revenue for Q4FY25 was ₹ 23,692.50 crore.

 

Net profit: Net profit for the same period stood at ₹ 3,588.10 crore.

 

EPS: Earnings per share for the quarter was ₹ 3.41.

 

Wipro FY25 profit, revenue

For the full financial year, Wipro reported a net profit of ₹13,135.4 crore, an increase from ₹11,045.2 crore in FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations for FY25 stood at ₹89,088.4 crore, a slight decline from ₹89,760.3 crore in FY24.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, commented, “We closed FY25 with two major deal wins, increased large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement. We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious amidst macroeconomic uncertainty, we’re focused on partnering closely with them while maintaining consistent and profitable growth.” 

Wipro financial performance overview FY25

 

Revenue: The company reported total revenue of ₹ 92,972.40 crore in FY25, compared to ₹ 92,391.10 crore in FY24.

 

Net Profit: Net profit for FY25 stood at ₹ 13,218.00 crore, up from ₹ 11,112.10 crore in FY24.

 

EPS: Earnings per share improved to ₹ 12.56 in FY25, compared to ₹ 10.44 in FY24.

Wipro Q4 dividend 2025

The interim dividend of ₹6, declared by the Board on January 17, 2025, will be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.
       
Topics :Wipro resultsWiproBS Web ReportsQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

