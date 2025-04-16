IT major Wipro will be among 10 companies to announce its earnings report for the last quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday. Companies will also be releasing their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Angel One will also be releasing their Jan-March earnings report today, along with Ballarpur Industries, GTPL Hathway, Heera Ispat, India Cements Capital, Infomedia Press, Swaraj Engines, and Waaree Renewable Technologies (formerly Sangam Renewables).

Wipro Q4 expectations

Wipro is expected to post modest growth in both revenue and profit for the fourth quarter, as analysts cite seasonal factors and weak demand as key challenges. According to estimates tracked by Business Standard, Wipro’s revenue is likely to rise by just 1.49 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹22,651.80 crore.

Experts point to a seasonal slowdown in consulting services and reduced client demand during the quarter as reasons for the muted performance.

Last week, IT major TCS also reported earnings that fell short of market expectations. Just a day before its results were announced, Jefferies downgraded TCS to a 'hold' rating and significantly lowered its price target.

Market review April 16

Today, Indian equities are expected to open on a weaker note following two days of sharp gains. The recent rally was fuelled by news of a 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs by the United States across 75 nations and possible exemptions on electronic goods tariffs.

In early Wednesday trade across Asia, sentiment was largely negative. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped sharply by around 1.8 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.45 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX200 managed a modest gain of 0.16 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 16