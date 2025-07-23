Infosys leads IT peers in Q1, raises lower end of revenue guidance

Infosys’ net profit rose 8.7 per cent to Rs 6,921 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, helped by interest income of Rs 327 crore and reversal of net tax provisions of Rs 101 crore for previous assessment years. Sequentially, net profit was down 1.6 per cent.

Revenue was up 7.5 per cent to Rs 42,279 crore, supported by strong deal wins in financial services and the manufacturing business, even in a subdued macroeconomic environment. Revenue was up 3.3 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Both numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, where analysts had pegged net profit at Rs 6,778 crore and revenue at Rs 41,724 crore.

Backed by large deal wins worth $3.8 billion, India’s second-largest software services provider raised the lower end of its guidance to 1 per cent from nil growth it had guided a quarter earlier. At the top end, it still expects to grow at 3 per cent in constant currency for the full year. “It is a quarter of strong deal wins that helped us to raise the guidance at the lower end. At the upper end, we still see uncertainty and the impact of tariffs,” chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Net FDI plunges to $40 million in May 2025 as outward flows accelerate Infosys’ numbers stand out in a tepid quarter for Indian IT companies. Dollar revenue growth was 4.8 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier—second only to HCLTech, which grew at 5.4 per cent. However, on a constant currency basis—which discounts the impact of currency volatility—Infosys led the pack with 3.8 per cent growth. Its larger rival TCS saw revenue drop by 3.1 per cent.

Compared to TCS, Infosys also stood out as it saw growth in the BFSI vertical in the US. The management said that growth was particularly strong in the financial segment in the US. “The large deals are working very well, which includes mega deals where clients are focused on artificial intelligence and transformation. Clients are also focused on cost and efficiency of their own operations, and so these large deals benefited from vendor consolidation,” chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh said. Brakes on discretionary spending, fuelled by a bleak macroeconomic environment and clouded by tariff and trade negotiations by the US, have prompted customers across businesses to rein in costs. Hence, large deals—which take time to materialise and commence even after being awarded—have become the bird’s eye of the IT companies.

However, these deals also come with heavy upfront investment, intense competition, and are revenue-accretive after some time. That immediately impacts the margins. Infosys’ operating margin was down 30 basis points to 20.8 per cent in the first quarter compared to last year, as it increased salaries for a large portion of its employees from April. The fact that the company still expects full-year margins to be within 20–22 per cent, despite some improvement in deal visibility and pipeline, indicates that it will be under pressure. “There are some headwinds of lower growth, the fixed costs will play out, impact of wage hikes, and large deals will ramp up cost,” explained Sanghrajka.

Shaji Nair, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said Infosys reported strong Q1 revenue growth beating estimates, while margin was largely in line with consensus despite a challenging environment. “Growth was aided by pricing, AI productivity benefits, and broad-based growth across verticals. Large deal TCV wins were robust and exceeded the average of the last four quarters. The company, with strong traction in financial services, leadership positioning in AI enterprise, and growing AI adoption, is well positioned to capture cost optimisation, AI-driven transformation opportunities, and vendor consolidation opportunities,” said Nair. Financial services and manufacturing, which contributed 28 per cent and 16 per cent to the topline respectively, were up 5.6 per cent and 12.2 per cent. The growth in manufacturing stood out at a time when other companies have seen their revenue hammered due to tariff fears.

North America was up 0.4 per cent year-on-year on a constant currency basis, but Europe grew by 12.3 per cent. “All businesses in North America are seeing good traction. In financial services for our 20 large clients, in half of them we are the AI partner of choice,” said Parekh. Infosys added just 210 people during the last quarter and its employee headcount was 323,788 at the end of June 30. Voluntary attrition, on a last twelve-month basis for IT services, inched up to 14.4 per cent from 12.7 per cent a year ago. Utilisation, excluding trainees, was 85.2 per cent—similar to the levels of other IT firms.