Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Consumer Q1 results: Profit misses estimates, tea costs hit margins

Tata Consumer Q1 results: Profit misses estimates, tea costs hit margins

Net profit came in at ₹334 crore ($38.7 million) for the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' average estimate of ₹356 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group
Net profit came in at 3.34 billion rupees ($38.7 million) for the quarter ended June. | Image: Tata Consumer Products
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Tata Consumer Products missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as elevated tea prices pressured the company's margins.

Net profit came in at ₹334 crore ($38.7 million) for the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' average estimate of ₹356 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Westlife Foodworld Q1 results: PAT dips 62% despite rise of 6% in sales

Bajaj Housing Q1 results: PAT rises 21% to ₹583 cr on strong loan growth

Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr on large deal wins

Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

Topics :Company ResultsTata Consumer ProductsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story