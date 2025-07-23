Bajaj Housing Q1 results: PAT rises 21% to ₹583 cr on strong loan growth

India's Bajaj Housing Finance reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strong credit growth.

The country's biggest home loan financier by market value reported a profit of ₹583 crore ($67.50 million) for the three months ending June 30, up 21 per cent from a year ago.

Demand for homes in India, especially premium residences, has remained strong over the last few quarters, with these forming a dominant part of Bajaj Housing Finance's assets.

Residential real estate prices are set to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by demand for luxury properties from cash-rich individuals, according to a Reuters poll of housing experts.

Earlier this week, rival PNB Housing Finance reported a 23 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, on robust demand for home loans. Bajaj Housing's loan assets and assets under management climbed 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.06 trillion and ₹1.20 trillion, respectively. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 33 per cent to ₹887 crore. Asset quality worsened slightly, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising to 0.30 per cent at the end of June, from 0.28 per cent in the same period a year ago. The company shares ended 0.7 per cent higher ahead of the results.