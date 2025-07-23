Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Housing Q1 results: PAT rises 21% to ₹583 cr on strong loan growth

Bajaj Housing Q1 results: PAT rises 21% to ₹583 cr on strong loan growth

The country's biggest home loan financier by market value reported a profit of ₹583 crore ($67.50 million) for the three months ending June 30, up 21 per cent from a year ago

Bajaj Housing's loan assets and assets under management climbed 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.06 trillion and ₹1.20 trillion, respectively. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
India's Bajaj Housing Finance reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strong credit growth.
 
The country's biggest home loan financier by market value reported a profit of ₹583 crore ($67.50 million) for the three months ending June 30, up 21 per cent from a year ago. 
Demand for homes in India, especially premium residences, has remained strong over the last few quarters, with these forming a dominant part of Bajaj Housing Finance's assets. 
Residential real estate prices are set to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by demand for luxury properties from cash-rich individuals, according to a Reuters poll of housing experts. 
Earlier this week, rival PNB Housing Finance reported a 23 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, on robust demand for home loans. 
Bajaj Housing's loan assets and assets under management climbed 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.06 trillion and ₹1.20 trillion, respectively. 
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 33 per cent to ₹887 crore. 
Asset quality worsened slightly, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising to 0.30 per cent at the end of June, from 0.28 per cent in the same period a year ago. 
The company shares ended 0.7 per cent higher ahead of the results. 
They are down 18.5 per cent since listing in September.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Housing Finance LimitedQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

