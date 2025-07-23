Syngene Q1 PAT up 59% to ₹87 crore, operational revenue rises 11%

Biocon arm Syngene International’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 87 crore, up 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) ended June 30, according to a company statement. Revenue from operations grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 875 crore. The performance was driven by continued conversion of pilot programmes into long-term contracts within the Research Services business.

The Q1 FY25 profit after tax (PAT) excludes an exceptional item of Rs 21 crore (net of tax) relating to a final settlement from an insurance claim.

The reported revenue stood at Rs 892 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10 per cent. The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 224 crore—a 19 per cent increase—driven by revenue growth and cost optimisation. The EBITDA margin stood at 25 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Peter Bains, managing director and chief executive officer, Syngene International Limited, said: ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Q1 profit up 1% to ₹1,410 crore, revenue rises to ₹8,545 cr “Continued conversion of pilot programmes into longer-term contracts within our Research Services business was the main driver underpinning this momentum. In our Biologics manufacturing division, we have seen good progress with the start of operations at the Unit III facility in Bengaluru and in advancing preparations to commence operations at our Bayview facility in the US later this year.” Bains added that Syngene continues to strengthen and expand its scientific platform capabilities, including the launch of a state-of-the-art, dedicated peptide laboratory, while remaining mindful of ongoing macroeconomic factors.

Syngene has appointed Chethan Yogesh as the secretary and compliance officer of the company with effect from July 23. Yogesh was previously associated with technology firms including Wipro and IBM. The company also completed a USFDA GCP inspection of its Human Pharmacology Unit with no observations and received a favourable Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) outcome for its Biologics facility. Syngene noted that over 20 client and regulatory audits in Q1 FY26 reinforced its global quality standards. Deepak Jain, chief financial officer, Syngene International Limited, said: “The current quarter’s PAT includes a tax benefit arising from transfer of gratuity funds to the Employee Gratuity Trust. We continue to maintain a robust balance sheet enabling us to invest in technology and capabilities to strengthen our customer offerings. While keeping a close watch on market trends, we remain on course to deliver in line with our stated guidance for the year.”