Westlife Foodworld Q1 results: PAT dips 62% despite rise of 6% in sales

Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on Wednesday reported a decline of 62.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.22 crore in the June quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Westlife Foodworld.

However, its sale rose 6.45 per cent to Rs 653.25 crore in the June quarter of FY26. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 613.64 crore.

Total expenses of Westlife Foodworld in the June quarter climbed 7.43 per cent to Rs 662.78 crore.