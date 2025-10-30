Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹855 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported 3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 855 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.
The financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group earned a net profit of Rs 834 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Total income rose to Rs 10,609 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 10,362 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income increased to Rs 5,003 crore from Rs 4,141 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,475 crore from Rs 9,034 crore.
The total Asset Under Management (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew 10 per cent to Rs 5,50,240 crore as on September 30, 2025 from Rs 5,01,152 crore a year ago.
