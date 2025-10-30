Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹855 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹855 crore

Total income rose to ₹10,609 crore during the quarter under review from ₹10,362 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing

Aditya Birla Capital
Interest income increased to Rs 5,003 crore from Rs 4,141 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,475 crore from Rs 9,034 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported 3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 855 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group earned a net profit of Rs 834 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 10,609 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 10,362 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 5,003 crore from Rs 4,141 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,475 crore from Rs 9,034 crore.

The total Asset Under Management (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew 10 per cent to Rs 5,50,240 crore as on September 30, 2025 from Rs 5,01,152 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsAditya Birla CapitalQ2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

