Jio Platforms Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 12.8% at ₹7,379 crore

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), which runs India’s largest telecom network Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of ₹7,379 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), up 12.8 per cent from the same quarter last financial year. The higher numbers came on the back of market share gains from mobility and homes businesses besides improvement in the average revenue per user.

JPL’s revenue for the Q2FY26 stood at ₹42,652 crore, representing a 14.9 per cent year-on-year increase. Sequentially, profit was up 3.8 per cent from ₹7,110 crore in the Q1FY26 period, while revenue was up 3.9 per cent from ₹ 41,054 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The revenue from Jio Platform’s operations grew 14.6 per cent on-year to ₹36,332 crore, while Jio Platform’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter were at ₹18,757 crore, up 17.7 per cent on-year. The telco added that margin increase of 140 bps Y-o-Y was led by improved monetisation and operational efficiencies. Jio reported an average revenue per user (ARPU), a critical metric of profitability of a telecom services provider, of ₹211.4 in the second quarter, up 1.24 per cent from ₹208.8 in the current financial year’s first quarter. However, on-year, the ARPU was up 8.4 per cent, from ₹195.1, an impact of tariff hikes taking full effect.

Overall, Reliance Jio had 506.4 million users of which 234 million were using 5G as of September 2025, making up more than half of the customer base. The carrier added 8.3 million subscribers in the latest quarter. Jio’s 5G data traffic during the second quarter was 58.4 billion gigabytes (GB), up nearly 30 per cent on year, while the total voice traffic was 1.5 trillion minutes, up more than 5 per cent on year. “Jio will continue to bring new age technologies and enhance the life of every Indian citizen. Jio has successfully delivered its indigenous technology stack at India scale and is now set to take our homegrown technology around the world,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

During the quarter, Reliance Jio added over 1 million new homes each month taking the total connected premises to nearly 23 million with fixed broadband. Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm noted that with the latest numbers, Jio has surpassed global leaders like Verizon and T Mobile, becoming the largest fixed broadband provider in the world by subscribers. For JioAirFiber, the customer base currently stands at 9.5 million. Speaking at RIL’s second quarter results conference in Mumbai, Thakur said that Jio had developed and implemented indigenous technology at scale, including its proprietary 5G stack and fixed wireless stack. The company had filed 3400 plus patent applications across 5G and 6G.

Thakur added that the telco was seeing uptake in data consumption and traffic in the non-urban areas, basically tier three, tier four and rural areas. Jio was also working to bring more devices at different price points in the 4G and 5G segments, through partnerships with OEMs. “We still trying to penetrate, convert almost 225 million 2G users, and upgrade them. So working on bringing more devices that are more suitable and affordable for them,” he added. On Jio Frames, the VR glasses that the telco announced in July, Thakur said that the company was will price it “significantly below where the global companies are today offering their products”.