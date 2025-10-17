JSW Steel Q2 results: Profit rises fourfold to ₹1,623 crore on strong sales

India's top steelmaker JSW Steel reported a nearly four-fold rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as a surge in sales volumes overpowered the impact of lower prices.

The Mumbai-based company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,623 crore (about $185 million) for the quarter ended September 30, higher than the ₹439 crore profit a year ago.

The company kickstarts quarterly results for the industry, which has seen steel prices drop despite the Indian government's import tariff on some steel products.

The company, led by billionaire Sajjan Jindal, posted a 20% rise in sales in the quarter, while capacity utilisation in India, its key market, was at 92%.