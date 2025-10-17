Reliance Retail Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹3,439 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Friday reported a 17.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit at ₹3,439 crore for the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2FY26).

RRVL Executive Director Isha Ambani said, “Reliance Retail delivered strong performance during the quarter led by our relentless focus on operational excellence, investments in stores and digital platforms, and festive buying across consumption baskets. Goods and services tax (GST) rate changes will further accelerate consumption growth as consumers get the benefit of lower prices. Our success is a testament to our deep understanding of the consumer. We consistently innovate, from curating new collections to creating campaigns that connect with today's Indian consumer, and our focus remains on building brands that inspire and resonate across India.”

Reliance Retail’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) from operations increased 16.7 per cent to ₹6,624 crore. The firm’s revenue from operations came in at ₹79,128 crore, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y, while its gross revenue was also up 18 per cent at ₹90,018 crore. Sequentially, its revenue from operations increased 7.3 per cent and its net profit was up 5.3 per cent. Issuing a statement, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director (CMD), Reliance Industries, said: “I am happy to highlight the growth momentum of our Retail business. All formats registered higher volume, propelling strong growth in both revenue and Ebitda. There has also been a sustained pickup in our quick hyperlocal delivery model. The recently announced progressive reforms in GST regime provide a boost to continuing consumption-led growth.”

During the quarter, Reliance Retail opened 412 new stores, taking its total store count to 19,821, with a total area of 77.8 million square feet (msf). In the quarter ended September, its finance cost was up 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹596 crore. The company’s registered customer base grew to 369 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country, the company said in its release. “Grocery and Fashion & Lifestyle businesses grew 23 per cent and 22 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, led by festive buying. Consumer Electronics delivered 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth, aided by GST rate reduction and new launches,” the release said.

Its grocery business saw double-digit growth on a Y-o-Y basis in core categories. Packaged food grew 20 per cent, staples rose 18 per cent, and home & personal care (HPC) increased 13 per cent. Additionally, the volume of fruits & vegetables (F&V) was up 62 per cent Y-o-Y. Premium formats, which deliver an immersive food experience, continued to gain traction — FreshPik grew 35 per cent like-for-like. “Metro continued its strong growth momentum, with growth across all categories. Commodities grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y while home care, hair care, and air care all grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y,” the release said.

JioMart added 5.8 million new customers. It continued to expand quick hyperlocal deliveries, and registered a 42 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth and over 200 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders. In Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail witnessed strong growth with the onset of the festive season. “Emerging Formats such as Yousta and Azorte registered a growth of 66 per cent Y-o-Y, and Yousta reached the significant milestone of 100 stores,” the release said. AJIO expanded its catalogue to over 2.7 million options, which is a 35 per cent Y-o-Y increase, and launched several new brands on its platform.

“AJIO Rush gained significant traction and was live in over 300 pin codes across the top six cities. Compared to the platform average, the service achieved superior results, including a 16 per cent higher average selling price (ASP), 17 per cent better conversion rates, and 500 basis points (bps) lower sales returns,” the release said. It also said that Shein surpassed 6 million app installs, and reached 11.4 million monthly active users (MAU) while its portfolio expanded to more than 25,000 options. The jewels business delivered a steady performance amid volatile gold prices in the quarter, with the average bill value (ABV) increasing by 52 per cent Y-o-Y. Old gold exchange contribution increased to 32.5 per cent compared to 21.9 per cent recorded last year.