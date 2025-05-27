Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 result: Profit rises 19% to ₹193 cr on cost efficiency

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 result: Profit rises 19% to ₹193 cr on cost efficiency

The company had posted a profit of Rs 162.06 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organization

Q4, Q4 results
Shares of JKLC on Tuesday settled at Rs 866.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Lakshmi Cement on Tuesday reported 19.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.17 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by volume growth and cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 162.06 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organization.

Revenue from operations was up 6.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,897.62 crore in the March quarter.

The profitability of the company improved sequentially on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost, Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 1,667.44 crore, up 7.10 per cent year-on-year. Sales volume was down 10.3 per cent to 35.98 lakh tonne in the quarter.

Total income, which includes other income, was also up 5.88 per cent to Rs 1,913.55 crore.

Also Read

Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27

Aegis, Mastek, Karur Vysya Bank: 5 smallcap stocks that can fall up to 21%

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 results: Net profit declines 59.7% to Rs 60.5 cr

UltraTech Cement rallies 6% post Q3 results; Ramco, JK Lakshmi surge 5%

Stocks to Watch, Jan 3, 2025: TaMo, M&M, Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, IOC

However, in FY25, JKCL's net profit declined 38.1 per cent to Rs 301.99 crore from Rs 487.87 crore a year ago. Total income was down 9 per cent to Rs 6,239.05 crore.

About the capex, JKCL informed it is expanding its cement grinding capacity at its Surat grinding unit from 1.35 million tonne to 2.7 million tonne.

"The project is likely to cost Rs 225 crore to be funded through term loans from bank of Rs 150 crore and the balance from internal accruals," it said.

Besides, it is putting a railway siding at its Durg cement plant at a cost of Rs 325 crore, which will be funded through a debt of Rs 225 crore and rest through internal accruals.

It is also expanding the clinker capacity at its integrated cement plant in Durg in Chhattisgarh, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Madhubani in Bihar and Patratu in Jharkhand.

"The project is likely to cost Rs 2,500 crore and is proposed to be funded through term loans from banks of Rs 1,750 crore and the balance through internal accruals," it said.

Over the outlook for the cement sector, the firm said it is positive in the coming year, considering the government's continuous focus on infrastructure development and higher budgetary allocation towards infrastructure development and various other initiatives for housing & road development.

Shares of JKLC on Tuesday settled at Rs 866.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Q4 results: Profit jumps 52% to ₹189 cr on higher income

Blackbox Q4FY25 net profit rises 47.8% to ₹60.47 crore on deal wins

LIC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 19,013 cr, income falls 3.71%

Muthoot FinCorp Q4 results: Profit dips 20% to ₹192 cr despite revenue rise

Insolation Energy net profit more than doubles to ₹126 cr in FY25

Topics :Company ResultsJK Lakshmi CementQ4 Results

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story