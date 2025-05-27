Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 19,013 cr, income falls 3.71%

LIC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 19,013 cr, income falls 3.71%

However, LIC's total income for the quarter fell to ₹241,625 crore, compared to ₹250,923 crore during the corresponding period last year, the insurer revealed in a regulatory filing

Life Insurance Corporation
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per share.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 38 percent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, reaching ₹19,013 crore. This marks a rise of 38 per cent from the ₹13,763 crore net profit recorded during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.
 
However, LIC’s total income for the quarter fell to ₹241,625 crore, compared to ₹250,923 crore during the corresponding period last year, the insurer revealed in a regulatory filing. 
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per share. 
 
For FY25, the company reported a Profit After Tax of ₹48,151 crore, reflecting a robust year-on-year (YoY) increase of 18.38 per cent. Individual new business premium stood at ₹62,495 crore, up by 8.28 per cent YoY. 
 
A bonus of ₹56,190.24 crore was declared to policyholders, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to delivering value. 
 
Value of New Business (VNB) rose by 4.47 per cent YoY to ₹10,011 crore, with VNB margin (net) expanding by 80 basis points to 17.6 per cent. 
 
The share of Non-Par Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) within the individual business grew by 937 basis points YoY to 27.69 per cent, while Non-Par APE itself surged by 50.28 per cent YoY to ₹10,581 crore. 

The expense ratio was notably reduced by 315 basis points YoY to 12.42 per cent for FY25 from 15.57 per cent in FY24. 
 
Indian Embedded Value (IEV) increased by 6.81 per cent YoY to ₹7,76,876 crore, while the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) expanded by 6.45 per cent YoY to ₹54,52,297 crore. 
 
Lastly, the solvency ratio strengthened to 2.11 from 1.98 YoY, indicating improved financial stability and resilience.
 
LIC Q4 Results

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

