Blackbox Q4FY25 net profit rises 47.8% to ₹60.47 crore on deal wins

Blackbox Q4 profit jumps 47.8% to ₹60.47 crore on new contracts, higher margins and operational focus, though annual revenue slips due to strategy shift

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Digital infrastructure company Blackbox reported a 47.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter of 2024–25. The technology arm of Essar posted a consolidated net profit of ₹60.47 crore.
 
Revenue from operations for Q4FY25 was up 4.3 per cent at ₹1,544.58 crore. Expenses for the quarter also rose 3.6 per cent to ₹1,476.50 crore.
 
Ebitda margin for the quarter under review stood at 9.5 per cent, up 130 basis points.
 
“Our strategic focus on high-value customer segments and operational rigour has led to a meaningful expansion in both order book and profitability,” said Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director, Blackbox.
 
“The ongoing digital and AI-driven transformation across industries presents structural growth opportunities, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on them,” he added. 

In Q4FY25, the company reported new deal wins worth over ₹1,550 crore. Notable among these were a ₹240 crore digital modernisation contract with a major US hospital network and data centre service deals exceeding ₹225 crore for global hyperscalers.
 
As part of its India growth strategy, Blackbox has committed ₹100 crore to expand its domestic business and enhance its Bengaluru Centre of Excellence, the company said.
 
For the full year ended March 2025, the company reported a net profit of ₹204.78 crore, up 48.74 per cent compared with the corresponding previous year. Revenue was recorded at ₹5,966.91 crore, down 5 per cent, due to delayed customer decision-making and a strategic exit from low-margin accounts, the company said.
 
Shares of the company closed at ₹477.30, down 0.55 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.76 per cent to 81,551.63 points.
Topics :Q4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

