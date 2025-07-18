Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Steel Q1 FY26 results: Profit soars 158% to ₹2,184 cr; revenue flat

JSW Steel Q1 FY26 results: Profit soars 158% to ₹2,184 cr; revenue flat

Sequentially, profit rose 45 per cent from ₹1,503 crore in Q4 FY25

jsw steel
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,184 crore for the first quarter of FY26, a sharp 158 per cent jump from ₹845 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit rose 45 per cent from ₹1,503 crore in Q4 FY25.  The jump can be attributed to easing raw material costs and firmer domestic steel prices.      Revenue from operations stood at ₹43,147 crore in Q1 FY26, up 0.5 per cent from ₹42,943 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 3.7 per cent from ₹44,819 crore reported in Q4 FY25.  The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹40,325 crore, declining 3.3 per cent year-on-year and 6.3 per cent sequentially, reflecting improved cost efficiency.

Topics :JSW steelQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

