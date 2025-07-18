Q1 results today: Reliance, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, 34 others on July 18

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, and Bandhan Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday. Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Atul, Hatsun Agro Products, Indiamart Intermesh, Mastek, MPS, and Aarti Drugs. Reliance Industries Q1 results preview One of India's largest private sector companies, Reliance Industries (RIL), is expected to deliver a robust performance in the first quarter of FY25, supported by solid growth across its retail, telecom, and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) businesses, according to analysts surveyed by Business Standard.

ALSO READ: RIL Q1 Preview: Profit to see strong YoY growth led by retail, Jio, and O2C The O2C segment is projected to grow 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by a $0.4 per barrel sequential rise in gross refining margins (GRMs). However, the positive impact may be partly offset by a temporary shutdown of the refinery. ICICI Securities noted that the upstream segment is likely to remain subdued, owing to lower production levels and higher government profit-sharing. In the previous quarter (Q4 FY24), RIL posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,407 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Revenue from operations rose to ₹2.6 trillion, up from ₹2.4 trillion in the January–March 2024 period.

Market overview for July 18 Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, July 17 , as investor sentiment remained subdued amid a tepid start to the June quarter earnings season and uncertainty over India-US trade relations following remarks by US President Donald Trump. Additionally, volatility was heightened ahead of the Nifty50’s weekly F&O expiry. The BSE Sensex fell by 375.24 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 82,259.24, while the NSE Nifty slipped 100.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at 25,111.45. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, July 18: Wipro, Ceat, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IHCL Today, July 18, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a host of factors, including Q1 results, institutional investment flows, India’s forex reserves, progress on the India-US trade deal, Japan’s inflation data, key US economic indicators, and upbeat global cues.