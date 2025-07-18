Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Reliance, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, 34 others on July 18

Q1 results today: Reliance, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, 34 others on July 18

Q1 FY26 company results, July 18: Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, Bandhan Bank, and Mangalore Refinery are scheduled to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

stock market, trading, stocks
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a host of factors | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, and Bandhan Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday.
 
Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Atul, Hatsun Agro Products, Indiamart Intermesh, Mastek, MPS, and Aarti Drugs.

Reliance Industries Q1 results preview

One of India's largest private sector companies, Reliance Industries (RIL), is expected to deliver a robust performance in the first quarter of FY25, supported by solid growth across its retail, telecom, and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) businesses, according to analysts surveyed by Business Standard. 
The O2C segment is projected to grow 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by a $0.4 per barrel sequential rise in gross refining margins (GRMs). However, the positive impact may be partly offset by a temporary shutdown of the refinery. ICICI Securities noted that the upstream segment is likely to remain subdued, owing to lower production levels and higher government profit-sharing.
 
In the previous quarter (Q4 FY24), RIL posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,407 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Revenue from operations rose to ₹2.6 trillion, up from ₹2.4 trillion in the January–March 2024 period.

Market overview for July 18

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, July 17, as investor sentiment remained subdued amid a tepid start to the June quarter earnings season and uncertainty over India-US trade relations following remarks by US President Donald Trump. Additionally, volatility was heightened ahead of the Nifty50’s weekly F&O expiry.
 
The BSE Sensex fell by 375.24 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 82,259.24, while the NSE Nifty slipped 100.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at 25,111.45. 
Today, July 18, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a host of factors, including Q1 results, institutional investment flows, India’s forex reserves, progress on the India-US trade deal, Japan’s inflation data, key US economic indicators, and upbeat global cues.
 
Around 7:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24 points higher at 25,199, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 18
  1. Aarti Drugs Ltd
  2. Alkali Metals Ltd
  3. Arcee Industries Ltd
  4. ASI Industries Ltd
  5. Atul Ltd
  6. Bandhan Bank Ltd
  7. Deccan Bearings Ltd
  8. Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
  9. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  10. Hindustan Zinc Ltd
  11. Indo Cotspin Ltd
  12. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
  13. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  14. Indian Overseas Bank
  15. IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd
  16. Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
  17. JSW Steel Ltd
  18. Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
  19. Khaitan (India) Ltd
  20. L&T Finance Ltd
  21. Madhusudan Industries Ltd
  22. Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd
  23. Mastek Ltd
  24. MPS Ltd
  25. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
  26. Mudra Financial Services Ltd
  27. Neil Industries Ltd
  28. Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
  29. Reliance Industries Ltd
  30. Roselabs Finance Ltd
  31. Sampre Nutritions Ltd
  32. Samsrita Labs Ltd
  33. Shiva Cement Ltd
  34. TPI India Ltd
  35. Unipro Technologies Ltd
  36. Indosolar Ltd
  37. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

Ceat Q1 FY26 results: Profit falls 27% to ₹112 crore, revenue up 10.5%

Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

Sunteck Realty Q1FY26 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹33.43 crore

Ceat Q1FY26: Profit declines 27% on higher costs, revenue rises 10.5%

Topics :Q1 resultsReliance IndustriesJSW steelHindustan ZincBandhan BankL&T FinanceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story