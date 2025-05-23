Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ashok Leyland Q4 profit jumps 32% to ₹1,130 crore, bonus shares announced

Ashok Leyland Q4 profit jumps 32% to ₹1,130 crore, bonus shares announced

The total dividend declared for the financial year amounts to ₹6.25 per share

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹14,695.65 crore in Q4 FY25, up 8.5 per cent from ₹13,542.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,130.09 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), a 32.4 per cent increase from ₹853.41 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).
 
On a sequential basis, profit jumped 48.3 per cent from ₹761.92 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
 
The commercial vehicle manufacturer's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹14,695.65 crore in Q4 FY25, up 8.5 per cent from ₹13,542.37 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue rose 22.5 per cent from ₹11,995.21 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said that its board of directors have approved two interim dividends of ₹2 per equity share on November 2024, of ₹4.25 per equity share on May 16, 2025. Accordingly, the total dividend declared for the year amounts to ₹6.25 per share. 
 
 
Moreover, the board has also approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio 1 : 1.
 
Share of Ashok Leyland last traded at ₹239.60 apiece on BSE at the close of the market on Friday, after the announcement of result.

