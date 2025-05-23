Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹287.55 crore, revenue up 9%

The PSU's revenue from operations also rose 9.18 per cent YoY to ₹1,652.53 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹1,513.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

BEML Limited's, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, profit after tax has increased 11.97 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹287.55 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it was ₹256.8 crore in the same quarter last year. 
  The PSU's revenue from operations also rose 9.18 per cent YoY to ₹1,652.53 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹1,513.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.  The company's total income grew by 9 per cent YoY to ₹1,656.67 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹1,518.52 crore Q4FY24.
  The company's expenses registered 9 per cent YoY growth at ₹1,261.37 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported ₹1,170.57 crore total expenses in the Q4FY24. 
 
 
BEML also reported about the advances paid to MAMC consortium, ''The company has advanced ₹73.756 crore to the MAMC consortium formed along with Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for acquiring specified assets of Mining & Allied Machinery Corporation Ltd (MAMC) (under liquidation). The company's share in the consortium is 48 per cent. Further, a subsidiary company MAMC Industries Ltd was formed & incorporated for the intended JV formation. The company has advanced ₹605.38 crore on account of MIL.'', the company said in an exchange filing. 

  The group has invested in System Testing and Research for Advanced Materials Foundations, which was incorporated as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, on 18 September 2024.  The group invested a total of ₹61.25 lakhs, representing 61,250 equity shares of ₹100 each. ''Out of the 61,250 Equity Shares, 20,000 equity shares have been alloted to the Company. For 41,250 Equity Shares, allotment is pending and the same has been accounted (for) as other non-current financial assets.'', the company said.    Board of Directors has deferred the declaration the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

