Muthoot Finance Q4: Pofit up 30% at ₹1,478 cr; loan AUM at ₹1.22 trillion

Muthoot Finance Q4 result: The company declared its highest interim dividend of ₹26 per share for FY25 in April

Muthoot Finance saw a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners of the company) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at ₹1,477.7 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. During the same period last year, the financial services company had reported a net profit of ₹1,389.1 crore.
 
Quarter-on-quarter net profit rose marginally from ₹13,89.2 crore by 6.3 per cent.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the Jan-Mar quarter stood at ₹5,621.7 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹4,163.8 crore. Sequentially, revenue went up by 8.3 per cent from ₹5,189.7 crore.
 

Muthoot Finance records highest-ever AUM

Muthoot Finance announced its highest-ever consolidated loan Assets Under Management (AUM), which reached ₹1,22,181 crore, reflecting a 37 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Its standalone loan AUM also saw a 43 per cent Y-o-Y increase, reaching ₹1,08,648 crore.
 
The company's Gold Loan AUM also reached ₹1,02,956 crore, marking a 41 per cent increase from the previous year.The company continued its expansion  by adding 850 new branches, bringing the total branch network to 7,391 branches as of the end of FY25.
 
Muthoot Finance Q4 highlights

Earnings per share (EPS): ₹36.81 (basic and diluted)
 

Muthoot Finance full financial year earnings

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, Muthoot Finance registered 23.3 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹5,332.9 crore from ₹4,324.3 crore reported at the end of FY24. At ₹20,214.2 crore, consolidated revenue from operations for the entire year rose 34.2 per cent compared to ₹15,061.7 crore last year.
 
Revenue: ₹20,214.2 crore, up 34 per cent
Net profit: ₹5,332.9 crore, up 23 per cent
EPS: ₹132.84 (basic and diluted)
 

Muthoot Finance declares its highest dividend 

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹26 per share for FY25 on April 21, 2025. This is the highest ever dividend declared by the company
 
