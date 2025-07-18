L&T Finance Q1 FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

L&T Finance on Friday reported a 2.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹701.10 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to ₹685.51 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 10.2 per cent from ₹636.17 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,914.50 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹3,452.62 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.4 per cent from ₹3,749.88 crore in the previous quarter. “In a challenging quarter, our company remained focused on outcomes and achieved a resilient performance while showcasing our ability to manage market headwinds. This performance is on the back of our commitment to sourcing creditworthy customers backed by technology and robust credit guardrails, while keeping a strong focus on collection efficiency across businesses. Our impetus remains on risk calibrated business growth with a sharp focus on a strong asset quality, laying the foundation for a sustainable and predictable growth going forward," Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of L&T Finance, said.