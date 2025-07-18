Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Finance Q1 FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

L&T Finance Q1 FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

On a sequential basis, profit grew 10.2 per cent from ₹636.17 crore in Q4 FY25

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T
Photo: Company website
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
L&T Finance on Friday reported a 2.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹701.10 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to ₹685.51 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 10.2 per cent from ₹636.17 crore in Q4 FY25.  Revenue from operations rose 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,914.50 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹3,452.62 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.4 per cent from ₹3,749.88 crore in the previous quarter.    “In a challenging quarter, our company remained focused on outcomes and achieved a resilient performance while showcasing our ability to manage market headwinds. This performance is on the back of our commitment to sourcing creditworthy customers backed by technology and robust credit guardrails, while keeping a strong focus on collection efficiency across businesses. Our impetus remains on risk calibrated business growth with a sharp focus on a strong asset quality, laying the foundation for a sustainable and predictable growth going forward," Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of L&T Finance, said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Platforms Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore

Reliance Industries Q1 results: Profit up 78% at ₹26,994 cr, revenue 6%

Hindustan Zinc's Q1 consolidated net profit drops 4.7% to ₹2,234 crore

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Hindustan Zinc Q1 result: Profit declines 5% to ₹2,234 cr, revenue down 4%

Topics :L&T FinanceQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story