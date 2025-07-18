Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a 65 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit to ₹372 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) on rising bad loans and sliding core income. Net profit in the same quarter was ₹1,063 crore in FY25, according to a BSE filing by the company.

Sequentially, profit jumped 17 per cent from ₹318 crore in Q4FY25.

Total income of the bank stood at ₹6,201 crore in Q1FY26, up 1.9 per cent from ₹6,082 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 1.1 per cent from ₹6,133 crore reported in Q4FY25.