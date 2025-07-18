Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jio Platforms Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore

Jio Platforms reports a 24.9% increase in net profit for Q1 FY25-26, reaching Rs 7,110 crore. ARPU and 5G user base grow significantly, underscoring the company's strong performance

The telco had lost 10.9 million subscribers in the July-September 2024 period following a tariff hike. Prior to that, Reliance Jio had added users for seven consecutive quarters
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), which runs India’s largest telecom network, Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of Rs 7,110 crore for the April-June 2025-26 period, marking a 24.9% year-on-year increase. Over the past four quarters, the company has recorded net profit growth of 25.7%, 26%, 23.4%, and 11.7%, respectively. JPL’s total revenue for the April-June 2025-26 quarter stood at Rs 41,054 crore, reflecting an 18.8% year-on-year rise.
 
India’s largest telecom company, Reliance Jio Infocomm, reported an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 208.8 for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In the previous quarter, ARPU was Rs 206.2, up from Rs 203.3 in the October-December 2024-25 period. On a year-on-year basis, the company’s ARPU rose by 14.9%.
 
Reliance Jio had 498.1 million 5G users at the end of Q1, up from 488.2 million users at the end of March. The telco reported that it gained 9.9 million subscribers in the latest quarter, a sharp increase from the 6.1 million subscriber additions in the previous quarter.
 
The telco had lost 10.9 million subscribers in the July-September 2024 period following a tariff hike. Prior to that, Reliance Jio had added users for seven consecutive quarters. 
 
“We have delivered a milestone quarter at Jio with our 5G and Home subscriber base crossing the 200 million and 20 million marks, respectively. Jio continues to create unparalleled technology infrastructure and is extending its leadership in 5G and fixed broadband. This will be pivotal in driving AI adoption in the country,” Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani said.
 
The revenue from Jio Platforms’ operations grew by 19% year-on-year to Rs 35,032 crore, surpassing the revenue growth of the previous quarter at 17.7%. Jio Platforms’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter were a record Rs 18,135 crore, up 23.9% year-on-year.
 
Reliance Jio also stated that the total number of 5G users on its network surpassed 200 million during the April-June period. Jio’s 5G users now represent the largest 5G subscriber base among telecom operators outside China.
 
In total, the network’s 5G data traffic during the April-June period was 54.7 billion gigabytes (GB), marking a 24% year-on-year increase, while the total voice traffic was 1.49 trillion minutes, up nearly 5% year-on-year.

Topics :Reliance JioJio networkQ1 results

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

