Reliance Industries Q1 results: Profit up 78% at ₹26,994 cr, revenue 6%

"During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices... Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins. Natural decline in KGD6 gas production resulted in marginally lower EBITDA for Oil & Gas segment," Ambani said.

He added that the company's retail business' registered customer base expanded to 358 million, and that it was focusing on strengthening its portfolio of own FMCG brands. "...Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects. Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers," he said, referring to the company's Jio network. He also laid out an ambitious target based on the company's performance and growth plans, saying "... Reliance will continue its stellar track record of doubling every 4-5 years."

Jio Platforms RIL's digital arm, Jio Platforms, reported a revenue of ₹41,054 crore for Q1 FY26, registering an 18.8 per cent year-on-year growth from ₹34,548 crore. Profit after tax rose 24 per cent to ₹7,110 crore during the quarter. The company incurred capital expenditure of ₹29,875 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Shares of Reliance Industries closed at ₹1476.85 apiece on the BSE on Friday. Reliance group highlights Jio surpassed 200 million 5G subscribers, with 20 million home connections.

Jio Platforms EBITDA jumped 24 per cent y-o-y at ₹18,135 crore.

Reliance Retail EBITDA increased 13 per cent y-o-y at ₹6,381 crore.

JioHotstar saw the biggest-ever Indian Premier League viewership, averaging 460 million+ monthly average users.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26,994 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1) of the financial year 2026 (FY26), marking a sharp 78.3 per cent rise from ₹15,138 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit grew 39.1 per cent from ₹19,407 crore in Q4 FY25.Consolidated revenue from operations for the conglomerate stood at ₹2,73,252 crore for the quarter. This was 6 per cent up compared to ₹2,57,823 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros".