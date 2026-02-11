Associate Sponsors

LG Electronics India Q3 results: Net profit down 61.6% due to subdued sales

LG Electronics India posts 61.6% drop in Q3FY26 net profit as subdued demand, higher input costs and currency headwinds weigh on margins

LG Electronics
LG Electronics India’s Q3FY26 profit fell sharply on weak demand and cost pressures, even as the firm doubled down on Make India Global and capacity expansion. | Image: Bloomberg
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:40 PM IST
LG Electronics India saw its net profit decline by 61.6 per cent in Q3FY26 due to margin pressures, as subdued sales impacted operating leverage, along with increased input costs in copper and aluminium and currency-related headwinds.
 
Its net sales in the quarter were down 6.4 per cent to Rs 4,114 crore in the October–December quarter.
 
“Despite lower-than-expected post-festive demand, LGE India has continued to maintain market leadership across key categories,” it said in a release. 
“As summer approaches, we are poised to capture demand for compressor products through our two-track strategy — expanding both premium and ‘LG Essential’ line-ups. We remain committed to scaling our high-margin AMC business and leveraging B2B infrastructure opportunities,” Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India, said.
 
The rationalisation of US tariffs will further help accelerate the company’s commitment to ‘Make India Global’, as it optimises production to serve both domestic needs and expand exports.
 
“Our third manufacturing plant, on track to being operational by end of year, will accelerate our ‘Make India Global’ plans. These developments underscore our ability to deliver value to customers and shareholders alike, and we remain confident in our long-term trajectory,” he added.
Topics :LG ElectronicsQ3 resultsElectronics

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

